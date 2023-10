FUCHS SE: Robust Q3 Fuels Nine-Month Performance Surge

Sales revenues increased by 6% to EUR 2,698 million

EBIT was EUR 313 million, 12% higher than the previous year

Free cash flow before acquisitions was EUR 330 million, significantly above the previous year

Forecast for free cash flow before acquisitions raised to around EUR 380 million

Sales revenues in the EMEA region were 4% higher than the previous year

Forecast for sales revenues for the full year is around EUR 3.6 billion

PKT

%





The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Fuchs Petrolub Pref is on 27.10.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.750,61(-0,78).