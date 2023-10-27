Surteco Group Outperforms Last Year's Sales with Omnova Acquisition, Despite One-Off Earnings Dip
In the first three quarters of 2023, SURTECO GROUP SE, a global mid-sized holding company, reported a 7% surge in sales to €637.3 million, largely attributed to the acquisition of Omnova divisions earlier in the year.
- SURTECO GROUP SE reported a 7% increase in sales to €637.3 million in the first three quarters of 2023, primarily due to the acquisition of Omnova divisions in March 2023.
- The cost of materials ratio improved to 50.7% while the personnel expense ratio increased to 26.5% due to provisions for personnel measures.
- Earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) amounted to €4.1 million, a 90% decrease from the previous year's value of €41.1 million. Adjusted EBIT was €27.6 million after accounting for one-off expenses.
- The company anticipates an EBIT between €5 to 15 million for the business year 2023, with adjusted EBIT projected to be between €35 to 45 million. Group sales are expected to be significantly below the original forecast of €920 to 950 million.
- The company's net financial debt increased to €378.3 million and the number of employees rose to 3,825.
- SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized holding company with international operations, manufacturing products at 26 locations worldwide and serving customers primarily from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the 9-month report 2023., at SURTECO GROUP is on 27.10.2023.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 14,450EUR and was down -1,37 % compared with the previous day.
24 minutes after the article was published, the price was 14,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,73 % since publication.
+4,10 %
-3,48 %
-11,08 %
-14,08 %
-23,75 %
-29,40 %
-23,75 %
-26,24 %
-42,02 %
ISIN:DE0005176903WKN:517690
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 101 | 0 |