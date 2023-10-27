Surteco Group Outperforms Last Year's Sales with Omnova Acquisition, Despite One-Off Earnings Dip

SURTECO GROUP SE reported a 7% increase in sales to €637.3 million in the first three quarters of 2023, primarily due to the acquisition of Omnova divisions in March 2023.

The cost of materials ratio improved to 50.7% while the personnel expense ratio increased to 26.5% due to provisions for personnel measures.

Earnings before financial result and income tax (EBIT) amounted to €4.1 million, a 90% decrease from the previous year's value of €41.1 million. Adjusted EBIT was €27.6 million after accounting for one-off expenses.

The company anticipates an EBIT between €5 to 15 million for the business year 2023, with adjusted EBIT projected to be between €35 to 45 million. Group sales are expected to be significantly below the original forecast of €920 to 950 million.

The company's net financial debt increased to €378.3 million and the number of employees rose to 3,825.

SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized holding company with international operations, manufacturing products at 26 locations worldwide and serving customers primarily from the wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design.

