PSI AG Reports Robust New Business and Earnings Stabilization in Q3
PSI Software SE has announced a robust Q3 2023 performance, with a significant surge in new business and a stable earnings report. The company saw a 16.1% increase in new orders, surpassing last year's figures.
- PSI Software SE reported strong new business and stabilization of earnings in Q3 2023, with new orders 16.1% above the previous year at 238 million euros
- Sales increased by 2.7% to 184.5 million euros
- The company's annual targets for the PSI App Store were achieved after nine months
- The operating result (EBIT) was positive in the third quarter at 2.65 million euros, but for the first nine months of 2023, it was still negative at -2.7 million euros
- The group net result was -7.1 million euros, and the order backlog at the end of September 2023 exceeded the prior-year figure by 9.3% at 199 million euros
- Despite the still burdened result in the third quarter, the PSI Executive Board continues to expect to achieve the planned year-on-year increases in new orders and sales of 10% and an EBIT in the corridor between 5 and 7 million euros with a seasonally very strong fourth quarter.
The price of PSI AG at the time of the news was 22,275EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0Z1JH9WKN:A0Z1JH
