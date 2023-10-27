Keynote 2023 myWorld announces future innovations in the shopping area (FOTO)

London (ots) - myWorld, the operator of the international myWorld Benefit

Program, continues to focus on groundbreaking shopping technologies. During this

year's Keynote, which recently took place in Slovenia, the company gave an

outlook on the innovations that will make the shopping experience even more

attractive for shoppers and partners in the near future - in the e-commerce

sector as well as in-store.



AI-based shopping service assistants, payment via e-wallet and an "everything

app" for retail - these are some of the buzzwords around which everything

currently revolves in the development department of myWorld. The objective is

clearly defined: State-of-the-art technologies should make it easier than ever

for customers all over the world to save money on their daily purchases. At the

same time, the aim is to further increase the added value for participating

partners.



