Keynote 2023 myWorld announces future innovations in the shopping area (FOTO)
London (ots) - myWorld, the operator of the international myWorld Benefit
Program, continues to focus on groundbreaking shopping technologies. During this
year's Keynote, which recently took place in Slovenia, the company gave an
outlook on the innovations that will make the shopping experience even more
attractive for shoppers and partners in the near future - in the e-commerce
sector as well as in-store.
AI-based shopping service assistants, payment via e-wallet and an "everything
app" for retail - these are some of the buzzwords around which everything
currently revolves in the development department of myWorld. The objective is
clearly defined: State-of-the-art technologies should make it easier than ever
for customers all over the world to save money on their daily purchases. At the
same time, the aim is to further increase the added value for participating
partners.
"We have already taken giant steps in this direction over the past twelve
months. The popular 'Scan & Go' feature in the myWorld App, for example, makes
customer transactions much easier for everyone involved. In addition, we have
expanded the product range of our affiliate partners on myworld.com to 100
million products by now, so that our customers can start their shopping
adventure directly on our website or in the app. But that was just the
beginning. We are now about to implement the next wave of innovative shopping
technologies," explains myWorld Co-Owner Sharif Omar.
E-wallet - live Cashback for myWorld shoppers
What is already very popular in Asia is still in its infancy in Europe: payment
by mobile phone via e-wallet. "Around 70 per cent of our Asian customers already
pay with their electronic wallets. Now we want to introduce this simple payment
method step by step for our European customers as well," explains Sharif Omar.
For myWorld partners, this step means that they receive their customers' money
in real time and incur around 90 percent fewer transaction fees. The big
advantage for the shoppers themselves: They will also receive their Cashback in
real time and can use it immediately to continue shopping. Radovan Vitosevic,
CEO of myWorld International AG, is enthusiastic about this near-future
development: "For our European branches, this will be a milestone that will take
the shopping experience for our customers to a new level." The first test phase
is planned to start by the end of the year.
"Everything app" - the revolutionary solution for SMEs
Small and medium-sized enterprises make up the vast majority of myWorld
partners. myWorld is therefore making great efforts to simplify the day-to-day
