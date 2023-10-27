First of its kind Switch and P3 Energy Lab unveil new test environment for green mobility innovation (FOTO)
London, United Kingdom/Osnabrück, Germany (ots) - P3 Energy Lab, a cutting-edge
test centre for improving standards compliance and interoperability between EV
charging hardware and software components, has partnered with Switch to conduct
end-to-end integration testing with OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118-compliant vehicles
and chargers.
Commenting on the partnership, Dr Marc Mültin, Founder and CEO of Switch, said:
"This partnership provides the most complete test space yet for EV charging and
auto manufacturing."
"With Switch in the P3 Energy Lab, charger and car manufacturers can test that
their products and services are fit for current and future EV charging demands
and comply with the latest and best standards such as OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118."
Additionally, a concise description of the collaboration involving Jozsef
Farkas, partner at P3 and partly responsible for the P3 Energy Lab in Osnabrück:
"We are very pleased with the collaboration. Switch is one of the leading
players in ISO 15118 and OCPP 2.0.1 implementation, making them a crucial
enabler for the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the energy
ecosystem. Our mission with our new P3 energy lab is to address interoperability
challenges for our clients and create an open space for new technologies and
innovations in the field of charging and interaction with the smart energy
market."
What are OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118?
OCPP 2.0.1 (Open Charge Point Protocol) is a communication protocol that
facilitates the transfer of information (interoperability) between charging
stations and Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS). Standard-compliant
components can be swapped and replaced without disruption to functionality.
ISO 15118 is the industry's gold standard for transferring power and information
between electric vehicles and chargers. It not only enables Plug & Charge (PnC)
for zero-touch charging but also bi-directional power transfer and secure,
intelligent charging functions on a global scale.
Together, these two communication protocols help Charge Point Operators (CPOs)
to better monitor and operate their charging network and to offer a seamless and
elevated charging experience for EV drivers.
One-stop-shop for testing EV charging systems or components
The Switch Platform is the first CSMS that offers both OCPP 1.6 and 2.0.1, and
that has been certified for OCPP 2.0.1. Additionally, it also supports ISO 15118
Plug & Charge, for which it was recently audited by Hubject. Hubject is the
ecosystem provider for the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) that makes Plug &
