    checkAd

    First of its kind Switch and P3 Energy Lab unveil new test environment for green mobility innovation (FOTO)

    London, United Kingdom/Osnabrück, Germany (ots) - P3 Energy Lab, a cutting-edge
    test centre for improving standards compliance and interoperability between EV
    charging hardware and software components, has partnered with Switch to conduct
    end-to-end integration testing with OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118-compliant vehicles
    and chargers.

    Commenting on the partnership, Dr Marc Mültin, Founder and CEO of Switch, said:

    "This partnership provides the most complete test space yet for EV charging and
    auto manufacturing."

    "With Switch in the P3 Energy Lab, charger and car manufacturers can test that
    their products and services are fit for current and future EV charging demands
    and comply with the latest and best standards such as OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118."

    Additionally, a concise description of the collaboration involving Jozsef
    Farkas, partner at P3 and partly responsible for the P3 Energy Lab in Osnabrück:

    "We are very pleased with the collaboration. Switch is one of the leading
    players in ISO 15118 and OCPP 2.0.1 implementation, making them a crucial
    enabler for the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the energy
    ecosystem. Our mission with our new P3 energy lab is to address interoperability
    challenges for our clients and create an open space for new technologies and
    innovations in the field of charging and interaction with the smart energy
    market."

    What are OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118?

    OCPP 2.0.1 (Open Charge Point Protocol) is a communication protocol that
    facilitates the transfer of information (interoperability) between charging
    stations and Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS). Standard-compliant
    components can be swapped and replaced without disruption to functionality.

    ISO 15118 is the industry's gold standard for transferring power and information
    between electric vehicles and chargers. It not only enables Plug & Charge (PnC)
    for zero-touch charging but also bi-directional power transfer and secure,
    intelligent charging functions on a global scale.

    Together, these two communication protocols help Charge Point Operators (CPOs)
    to better monitor and operate their charging network and to offer a seamless and
    elevated charging experience for EV drivers.

    One-stop-shop for testing EV charging systems or components

    The Switch Platform is the first CSMS that offers both OCPP 1.6 and 2.0.1, and
    that has been certified for OCPP 2.0.1. Additionally, it also supports ISO 15118
    Plug & Charge, for which it was recently audited by Hubject. Hubject is the
    ecosystem provider for the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) that makes Plug &
    Seite 1 von 2



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  105   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    First of its kind Switch and P3 Energy Lab unveil new test environment for green mobility innovation (FOTO) P3 Energy Lab, a cutting-edge test centre for improving standards compliance and interoperability between EV charging hardware and software components, has partnered with Switch to conduct end-to-end integration testing with OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Keynote 2023: myWorld announces future innovations in the shopping area (FOTO)
    164 Leser
    OLG Köln verurteilt Mercedes wegen vorsätzlicher sittenwidriger Schädigung im ...
    164 Leser
    Skoda Auto Group: solide Finanz- und Auslieferungszahlen in den ersten neun Monaten des Jahres 2023 (FOTO)
    152 Leser
    MainStreaming wird im Gartner® Cool Vendor(TM)-Bericht in Edge-Computing 2023 als Cool Vendor ...
    148 Leser
    Erster Patient in der MRCT-Phase-3-Studie zur Erstbehandlung von LS-SCLC mit Anti-PD-1-mAb ...
    136 Leser
    Huawei Network Summit 2023 (Europa): Innovationen hören nie auf und beschleunigen die intelligente Transformation in allen Branchen ...
    136 Leser
    Die Hälfte der großen Unternehmen bietet Mitarbeitenden Deutschland-Ticket als Jobticket ...
    136 Leser
    Henry Puhl wird neuer CEO der TGW Logistics
    128 Leser
    Keynote 2023: myWorld annuncia le innovazioni future nel settore dello shopping (FOTO)
    124 Leser
    "Sehr gut" und "Gut": Lidl-Produkte überzeugen Stiftung Warentest durchweg / Dentalux Seidenweiss-Zahncreme ...
    120 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2020 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    924 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    668 Leser
    Sparquote in Deutschland im internationalen Vergleich mit gut 11 % überdurchschnittlich
    548 Leser
    Raiffeisen-Volksbank Aschaffenburg und Frankfurter Volksbank Rhein/Main kooperieren und streben ...
    504 Leser
    Schub für Kaltplasma: Viromed Medical, Terraplasma Medical und Wundex Group starten umfassende Kooperation zur ...
    480 Leser
    Steht die Automobilindustrie vor einem Elektrogate? WiWo-Bericht sieht nach ADAC-Tests Hinweise auf ...
    404 Leser
    Checkliste: Darauf muss man beim Immobilienkauf unbedingt achten (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    Straßenverkehrsunfälle im August 2023: 7 % weniger Verletzte als im Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Verkehrstoten gegenüber August 2022 ...
    388 Leser
    Vorstellung der 1000 Miglia 2024: fünf Etappen VOM DIENSTAG 11. bis SAMSTAG 15. Juni
    372 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2280 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2020 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1860 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    1008 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    924 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    696 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    668 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    668 Leser
    Istanbul Wirtschaftsgipfel in Berlin / Stärkung der Deutsch-Türkischen ...
    612 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    576 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8047 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5455 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5420 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5248 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5064 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4877 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4088 Leser