London, United Kingdom/Osnabrück, Germany (ots) - P3 Energy Lab, a cutting-edge

test centre for improving standards compliance and interoperability between EV

charging hardware and software components, has partnered with Switch to conduct

end-to-end integration testing with OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118-compliant vehicles

and chargers.



Commenting on the partnership, Dr Marc Mültin, Founder and CEO of Switch, said:





"This partnership provides the most complete test space yet for EV charging andauto manufacturing.""With Switch in the P3 Energy Lab, charger and car manufacturers can test thattheir products and services are fit for current and future EV charging demandsand comply with the latest and best standards such as OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118."Additionally, a concise description of the collaboration involving JozsefFarkas, partner at P3 and partly responsible for the P3 Energy Lab in Osnabrück:"We are very pleased with the collaboration. Switch is one of the leadingplayers in ISO 15118 and OCPP 2.0.1 implementation, making them a crucialenabler for the seamless integration of electric vehicles into the energyecosystem. Our mission with our new P3 energy lab is to address interoperabilitychallenges for our clients and create an open space for new technologies andinnovations in the field of charging and interaction with the smart energymarket."What are OCPP 2.0.1 and ISO 15118?OCPP 2.0.1 (Open Charge Point Protocol) is a communication protocol thatfacilitates the transfer of information (interoperability) between chargingstations and Charging Station Management Systems (CSMS). Standard-compliantcomponents can be swapped and replaced without disruption to functionality.ISO 15118 is the industry's gold standard for transferring power and informationbetween electric vehicles and chargers. It not only enables Plug & Charge (PnC)for zero-touch charging but also bi-directional power transfer and secure,intelligent charging functions on a global scale.Together, these two communication protocols help Charge Point Operators (CPOs)to better monitor and operate their charging network and to offer a seamless andelevated charging experience for EV drivers.One-stop-shop for testing EV charging systems or componentsThe Switch Platform is the first CSMS that offers both OCPP 1.6 and 2.0.1, andthat has been certified for OCPP 2.0.1. Additionally, it also supports ISO 15118Plug & Charge, for which it was recently audited by Hubject. Hubject is theecosystem provider for the Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) that makes Plug &