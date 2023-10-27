Secunet Security Networks Adjusts EBIT Forecast Due to Product Mix Changes and Rising Costs
Secunet Security Networks AG, a leading cybersecurity firm, has revised its EBIT forecast for 2023 due to changes in product mix and rising costs. The company anticipates revenues of at least €375 million and an EBIT of approximately €42 million.
- secunet Security Networks AG adjusts its EBIT forecast due to a modified product mix and increased costs
- The company expects revenues of at least 375 million euros and EBIT of around 42 million euros for the current financial year 2023
- The modified product mix includes a higher proportion of trade goods and a lower proportion of licenses and services
- The implementation of future-oriented projects leads to an increase in the cost base
- Preliminary consolidated revenue in Q3 2023 was 87.6 million euros, and cumulated revenue in the first nine months of 2023 was 239.0 million euros
- The Management Board expects similar effects on the financial figures for the fiscal year 2024
The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2023., at Secunet Security Networks is on 09.11.2023.
The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 184,20EUR and was up +0,55 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -13,46 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.145,09PKT (+0,43 %).
-25,00 %
-28,33 %
-30,82 %
-33,86 %
-39,34 %
-47,26 %
+58,03 %
+687,35 %
+542,06 %
ISIN:DE0007276503WKN:727650
