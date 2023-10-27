Secunet Security Networks Adjusts EBIT Forecast Due to Product Mix Changes and Rising Costs

secunet Security Networks AG adjusts its EBIT forecast due to a modified product mix and increased costs

The company expects revenues of at least 375 million euros and EBIT of around 42 million euros for the current financial year 2023

The modified product mix includes a higher proportion of trade goods and a lower proportion of licenses and services

The implementation of future-oriented projects leads to an increase in the cost base

Preliminary consolidated revenue in Q3 2023 was 87.6 million euros, and cumulated revenue in the first nine months of 2023 was 239.0 million euros

The Management Board expects similar effects on the financial figures for the fiscal year 2024

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Group quarterly report as of September 30, 2023., at Secunet Security Networks is on 09.11.2023.The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 184,20and was up +0,55compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,40this corresponds to a minus of -13,46since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.145,09(+0,43).