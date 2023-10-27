REPX and Visa sign global agreement to implement REPX business model targeting sports clubs and celebrities
London (ots) - REPX has signed an agreement with Visa to launch their card
program. Customers with REPX and their UK and international co-brand
partnerships in sports, fashion, media and commercial services will be able to
use their cards wherever the VISA logo is accepted.
The Reputation Exchange PLC (REPX) and Visa, one of the world leaders in digital
payments, have signed a global card agreement. This step will help REPX
implement its business model and accelerate its strategic activity, and will
better enable it to build business relationships in new territories around the
world and develop digital banking solutions tailored to football and sports
fans, as well as brands the fintech is working with to create innovative payment
products.
program. Customers with REPX and their UK and international co-brand
partnerships in sports, fashion, media and commercial services will be able to
use their cards wherever the VISA logo is accepted.
The Reputation Exchange PLC (REPX) and Visa, one of the world leaders in digital
payments, have signed a global card agreement. This step will help REPX
implement its business model and accelerate its strategic activity, and will
better enable it to build business relationships in new territories around the
world and develop digital banking solutions tailored to football and sports
fans, as well as brands the fintech is working with to create innovative payment
products.
This places REPX in a great position to accelerate the development and
penetration of its products through technology solutions such as the
introduction of Visa Direct, which helps transform the movement of money
worldwide, including remittances. REPX will also be able to add to its product
portfolio the Visa Analytics Platform (VAP), a sophisticated machine for
understanding spending behaviour and profiling fans and followers more
intimately.This exciting relationship between REPX and Visa will continue to
develop bringing new, innovative, engaging payment experiences to fans around
the world.
REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
and digital products.REPX began the launch of its innovative products in
mid-2022 with the Italian PAYFAN AC Milan card - on the occasion of the latter's
victory in the Italian league, with what was recognised by industry insiders as
the best ever launch for a prepaid card in Italy - and the PAYFAN Torino FC
card. Soon, REPX will continue (with a new product fully tested and ready for
launch) with the historic Scottish team Glasgow Rangers, not to mention numerous
other brands in sport, motorsport, fashion and various celebrities from music
and entertainment. REPX has also developed an Esports platform.
"Thanks to this strategic global agreement with Visa", comments Antonio Matta,
Executive Director of REPX, "our innovative fintech will be better equipped to
provide its core catchment area, i.e. football and sports fans (not to mention
its other brand partners), with a range of payment solutions in all territories
of the world".
"We're delighted to be working with REPX and look forward to helping them to
deliver digital payment solutions to brands, football and sports fans around the
world", adds Luigi Marandola, Global Head of Co-Brands, Visa.
About REPX
REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum
engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and
explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at
http://www.therepx.com
Media Contact:
mailto:marketing@therepx.com
The Reputation Exchange PLC
Registered Office
Suite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant,
Barnet, Hertfordshire, EN4 9EB - UK
https://therepx.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172393/5636458
OTS: REPX - The Reputation Exchange PLC
penetration of its products through technology solutions such as the
introduction of Visa Direct, which helps transform the movement of money
worldwide, including remittances. REPX will also be able to add to its product
portfolio the Visa Analytics Platform (VAP), a sophisticated machine for
understanding spending behaviour and profiling fans and followers more
intimately.This exciting relationship between REPX and Visa will continue to
develop bringing new, innovative, engaging payment experiences to fans around
the world.
REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
and digital products.REPX began the launch of its innovative products in
mid-2022 with the Italian PAYFAN AC Milan card - on the occasion of the latter's
victory in the Italian league, with what was recognised by industry insiders as
the best ever launch for a prepaid card in Italy - and the PAYFAN Torino FC
card. Soon, REPX will continue (with a new product fully tested and ready for
launch) with the historic Scottish team Glasgow Rangers, not to mention numerous
other brands in sport, motorsport, fashion and various celebrities from music
and entertainment. REPX has also developed an Esports platform.
"Thanks to this strategic global agreement with Visa", comments Antonio Matta,
Executive Director of REPX, "our innovative fintech will be better equipped to
provide its core catchment area, i.e. football and sports fans (not to mention
its other brand partners), with a range of payment solutions in all territories
of the world".
"We're delighted to be working with REPX and look forward to helping them to
deliver digital payment solutions to brands, football and sports fans around the
world", adds Luigi Marandola, Global Head of Co-Brands, Visa.
About REPX
REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum
engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and
explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at
http://www.therepx.com
Media Contact:
mailto:marketing@therepx.com
The Reputation Exchange PLC
Registered Office
Suite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant,
Barnet, Hertfordshire, EN4 9EB - UK
https://therepx.com/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172393/5636458
OTS: REPX - The Reputation Exchange PLC
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 105 | 0 |