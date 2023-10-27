REPX and Visa sign global agreement to implement REPX business model targeting sports clubs and celebrities

London (ots) - REPX has signed an agreement with Visa to launch their card

This places REPX in a great position to accelerate the development andpenetration of its products through technology solutions such as theintroduction of Visa Direct, which helps transform the movement of moneyworldwide, including remittances. REPX will also be able to add to its productportfolio the Visa Analytics Platform (VAP), a sophisticated machine forunderstanding spending behaviour and profiling fans and followers moreintimately.This exciting relationship between REPX and Visa will continue todevelop bringing new, innovative, engaging payment experiences to fans aroundthe world.REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technologyand the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allowssports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovativelyconnect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,and digital products.REPX began the launch of its innovative products inmid-2022 with the Italian PAYFAN AC Milan card - on the occasion of the latter'svictory in the Italian league, with what was recognised by industry insiders asthe best ever launch for a prepaid card in Italy - and the PAYFAN Torino FCcard. Soon, REPX will continue (with a new product fully tested and ready forlaunch) with the historic Scottish team Glasgow Rangers, not to mention numerousother brands in sport, motorsport, fashion and various celebrities from musicand entertainment. REPX has also developed an Esports platform."Thanks to this strategic global agreement with Visa", comments Antonio Matta,Executive Director of REPX, "our innovative fintech will be better equipped toprovide its core catchment area, i.e. football and sports fans (not to mentionits other brand partners), with a range of payment solutions in all territoriesof the world"."We're delighted to be working with REPX and look forward to helping them todeliver digital payment solutions to brands, football and sports fans around theworld", adds Luigi Marandola, Global Head of Co-Brands, Visa.About REPXREPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technologyand the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allowssports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovativelyconnect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximumengagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come andexplore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us athttp://www.therepx.comMedia Contact:mailto:marketing@therepx.comThe Reputation Exchange PLCRegistered OfficeSuite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant,Barnet, Hertfordshire, EN4 9EB - UKhttps://therepx.com/Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172393/5636458OTS: REPX - The Reputation Exchange PLC