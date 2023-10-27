    checkAd

    REPX and Visa sign global agreement to implement REPX business model targeting sports clubs and celebrities

    London (ots) - REPX has signed an agreement with Visa to launch their card
    program. Customers with REPX and their UK and international co-brand
    partnerships in sports, fashion, media and commercial services will be able to
    use their cards wherever the VISA logo is accepted.

    The Reputation Exchange PLC (REPX) and Visa, one of the world leaders in digital
    payments, have signed a global card agreement. This step will help REPX
    implement its business model and accelerate its strategic activity, and will
    better enable it to build business relationships in new territories around the
    world and develop digital banking solutions tailored to football and sports
    fans, as well as brands the fintech is working with to create innovative payment
    products.

    This places REPX in a great position to accelerate the development and
    penetration of its products through technology solutions such as the
    introduction of Visa Direct, which helps transform the movement of money
    worldwide, including remittances. REPX will also be able to add to its product
    portfolio the Visa Analytics Platform (VAP), a sophisticated machine for
    understanding spending behaviour and profiling fans and followers more
    intimately.This exciting relationship between REPX and Visa will continue to
    develop bringing new, innovative, engaging payment experiences to fans around
    the world.

    REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
    and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
    sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
    connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
    and digital products.REPX began the launch of its innovative products in
    mid-2022 with the Italian PAYFAN AC Milan card - on the occasion of the latter's
    victory in the Italian league, with what was recognised by industry insiders as
    the best ever launch for a prepaid card in Italy - and the PAYFAN Torino FC
    card. Soon, REPX will continue (with a new product fully tested and ready for
    launch) with the historic Scottish team Glasgow Rangers, not to mention numerous
    other brands in sport, motorsport, fashion and various celebrities from music
    and entertainment. REPX has also developed an Esports platform.

    "Thanks to this strategic global agreement with Visa", comments Antonio Matta,
    Executive Director of REPX, "our innovative fintech will be better equipped to
    provide its core catchment area, i.e. football and sports fans (not to mention
    its other brand partners), with a range of payment solutions in all territories
    of the world".

    "We're delighted to be working with REPX and look forward to helping them to
    deliver digital payment solutions to brands, football and sports fans around the
    world", adds Luigi Marandola, Global Head of Co-Brands, Visa.

    About REPX

    REPX is a fintech revolutionising traditional banking by combining technology
    and the passion of billions of fans worldwide with social media. REPX allows
    sports teams, celebrities, influencers, brands and iconic cities to innovatively
    connect with fanbases through exclusive co-branded prepaid cards, debit cards,
    and digital products. REPX's portfolio of partners and brands creates maximum
    engagement of the social generation through electronic payments. Come and
    explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at
    http://www.therepx.com

    Media Contact:

    mailto:marketing@therepx.com


    The Reputation Exchange PLC
    Registered Office
    Suite 2a1, Northside House, Mount Pleasant,
    Barnet, Hertfordshire, EN4 9EB - UK
    https://therepx.com/

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172393/5636458
    OTS: REPX - The Reputation Exchange PLC



