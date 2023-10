The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Palfinger is on 30.10.2023.

Palfinger AG has made company history, reporting its highest ever Q1-Q3 results, driven by strong growth in North America and a significant increase in revenue and EBIT.

PALFINGER AG Hits Record High in First 3 Quarters of 2023!

