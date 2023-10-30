GRAMMER AG Steams Ahead: Stellar Performance in First 9 Months of 2023

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Grammer is on 30.10.2023.

In the first three quarters of 2023, GRAMMER Group saw a substantial rise in revenue, with a notable 25.0% surge in APAC and 8.3% growth in EMEA. The company's operating EBIT also saw a significant improvement.

