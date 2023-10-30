GRAMMER AG Steams Ahead: Stellar Performance in First 9 Months of 2023
In the first three quarters of 2023, GRAMMER Group saw a substantial rise in revenue, with a notable 25.0% surge in APAC and 8.3% growth in EMEA. The company's operating EBIT also saw a significant improvement.
- GRAMMER Group's revenue increased by 8.9% to EUR 1,734.5 million in the first nine months of 2023
- There was a significant 25.0% revenue increase for APAC and an 8.3% growth for EMEA
- Both divisions reported revenue growth: Automotive increased by 10.5% to EUR 1,127.7 million; Commercial Vehicles increased by 5.9% to EUR 606.8 million
- Operating EBIT improved significantly to EUR 38.4 million, compared to EUR 1.9 million in the previous year
- The company confirmed its guidance and expects a strong Q4
- Udo Fechtner was appointed to the GRAMMER AG Supervisory Board, replacing Horst Ott.
