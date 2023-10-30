Logwin Thrives with Solid Sales & Earnings Amidst Tough Market Conditions
Despite facing a tough market, Logwin AG has posted a commendable performance for the first three quarters of 2023, reporting satisfactory sales and earnings.
- Logwin AG reports satisfactory sales and earnings development for the first nine months of 2023 despite challenging market conditions.
- The company's sales for the period were EUR 972.2m, down from EUR 1,774.5m in the same period in 2022.
- The operating result (EBITA) for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 75.8m, down from EUR 106.0m in 2022.
- The net result for the first nine months of 2023 was EUR 59.4m, down from EUR 64.2m in 2022.
- The company's free cash flow for the first three quarters of 2023 was EUR 67.8m, down from EUR 98.7m in the same period in 2022.
- Logwin AG expects significantly lower sales for the financial year 2023 compared to the previous year due to a decrease in freight rates and declining volumes due to economic and market conditions.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of September 30, 2023, at Logwin is on 30.10.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |