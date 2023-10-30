    checkAd

    SMT Scharf AG: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results & Upgraded Revenue Forecast for 2023

    In Q3 2023, SMT Scharf AG reported a slight increase in consolidated revenue, alongside a significant boost in operating profit. The company also revised its 2023 fiscal year guidance upwards.

    SMT Scharf AG: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results & Upgraded Revenue Forecast for 2023
    Foto: SMT Scharf GmbH
    • SMT Scharf AG increased its consolidated revenue by 1.4% to EUR 22.4 million in Q3 2023.
    • The company achieved total consolidated revenue of EUR 54.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.
    • Profit from operating activities (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 5.9 million in Q3 2023.
    • Cost savings and currency effects had a positive effect on the company's financial performance.
    • SMT Scharf AG is raising its revenue and earnings guidance for the 2023 fiscal year.
    • The company now anticipates consolidated revenue of EUR 76.0 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 4.5 million for 2023.



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  45   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    SMT Scharf AG: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results & Upgraded Revenue Forecast for 2023 In Q3 2023, SMT Scharf AG reported a slight increase in consolidated revenue, alongside a significant boost in operating profit. The company also revised its 2023 fiscal year guidance upwards.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Insolvenz-Schock: Euroboden GmbH steht vor dem Aus!
    304 Leser
    Haier Smart Home Q3 2023: Umsatzwachstum übertrifft Branchenstandard im Überseegeschäft
    160 Leser
    PALFINGER AG Hits Record High in First 3 Quarters of 2023!
    136 Leser
    Rekordverdächtig: PALFINGER AG meldet Top-Ergebnisse für die ersten drei Quartale 2023
    136 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen von NanoRepro AG jetzt verfügbar!
    132 Leser
    Logwin trotzt herausforderndem Markt: Umsatz und Ergebnis überzeugen
    124 Leser
    Rubean und GLS-Spanien revolutionieren Paketzustellung mit Tap-to-Pay-Lösung
    120 Leser
    GRAMMER AG Steams Ahead: Stellar Performance in First 9 Months of 2023
    116 Leser
    SNP's New Management System Proves Effective After Commercial Register Entry
    112 Leser
    GRAMMER AG bleibt nach 9 Monaten 2023 auf Erfolgskurs
    112 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4000 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3116 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1980 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1856 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1280 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1144 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    872 Leser
    Symrise AG: Firm Asserts Profitable Growth Trajectory
    856 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    672 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    636 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4000 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3116 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2764 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1980 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1856 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1688 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1668 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1536 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4000 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3436 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3160 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3116 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3060 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2764 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2428 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1980 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1952 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1916 Leser