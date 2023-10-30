SMT Scharf AG: Q3 2023 Preliminary Results & Upgraded Revenue Forecast for 2023
In Q3 2023, SMT Scharf AG reported a slight increase in consolidated revenue, alongside a significant boost in operating profit. The company also revised its 2023 fiscal year guidance upwards.
- SMT Scharf AG increased its consolidated revenue by 1.4% to EUR 22.4 million in Q3 2023.
- The company achieved total consolidated revenue of EUR 54.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- Profit from operating activities (EBIT) increased significantly to EUR 5.9 million in Q3 2023.
- Cost savings and currency effects had a positive effect on the company's financial performance.
- SMT Scharf AG is raising its revenue and earnings guidance for the 2023 fiscal year.
- The company now anticipates consolidated revenue of EUR 76.0 million and an operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 4.5 million for 2023.
