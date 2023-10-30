Exasol Releases Q3 Preliminary Figures, Revises 2023 Full-Year Forecast
Exasol AG reports a promising 10% increase in its Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) to EUR 37.0 million at Q3's end, with a further surge to EUR 38.3 million by October 27, 2023, marking a 14% YoY growth. However, 2023 financial targets are revised due to underperformance in the EMEA North region.
- Exasol AG's Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to EUR 37.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a growth of 10% compared to the previous year.
- The ARR further increased to EUR 38.3 million by October 27, 2023, a year-on-year growth of 14%.
- Adjusted operating profit (adj. EBITDA) improved to EUR -4.1 million in the period January to September 2023, compared to a loss of EUR 8.7 million in the prior-year period.
- The company's financial targets for fiscal year 2023 are no longer considered realistic due to lower than expected development in the EMEA North (UK) region.
- The company now expects an ARR of EUR 40.0 to 42.0 million at the end of the year and an adj. EBITDA of EUR -5.5 to -4.5 million for the full year.
- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year are expected to be at EUR 11.0 to 13.0 million.
The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.
