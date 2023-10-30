Exasol Releases Q3 Preliminary Figures, Revises 2023 Full-Year Forecast

The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.

Exasol AG reports a promising 10% increase in its Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) to EUR 37.0 million at Q3's end, with a further surge to EUR 38.3 million by October 27, 2023, marking a 14% YoY growth. However, 2023 financial targets are revised due to underperformance in the EMEA North region.

