Exasol's Q3 Results: Improved ARR & Operating Results, but Misses Mark - 2023 Forecast Adjusted

The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.

Exasol AG has reported a promising 10% year-on-year growth in its Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching EUR 37.0 million by the end of Q3. Despite some strategic setbacks, the company's ARR continued to rise, hitting EUR 38.3 million by late October 2023.

