    Exasol's Q3 Results: Improved ARR & Operating Results, but Misses Mark - 2023 Forecast Adjusted

    Exasol AG has reported a promising 10% year-on-year growth in its Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR), reaching EUR 37.0 million by the end of Q3. Despite some strategic setbacks, the company's ARR continued to rise, hitting EUR 38.3 million by late October 2023.

    • Exasol AG's Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased to EUR 37.0 million at the end of the third quarter, a growth of 10% compared to the previous year.
    • The ARR further increased to EUR 38.3 million by October 27, 2023, a year-on-year growth of 14%.
    • The company's strategic positioning adjustment earlier this year did not fully meet expectations, resulting in a delay in new customer acquisitions and higher than expected contract reductions in EMEA.
    • Adjusted operating profit improved to EUR -4.1 million in the period January to September 2023, compared to a loss of EUR 8.7 million in the prior-year period.
    • The company adjusted its full-year guidance for 2023, expecting an ARR of EUR 40.0 to 42.0 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR -5.5 to -4.5 million.
    • The company aims to achieve breakeven by mid-2024 and expects positive catch-up effects in the first quarter of 2024 from delayed contract signings.

    The next important date, Report on Business Development 9M 2023, at EXASOL is on 14.11.2023.




