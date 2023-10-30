Klöckner & Co SE: 2023 Full-Year Guidance Adjusted
In Q3 2023, Klöckner & Co SE reported an EBITDA of €41 million, largely due to growth in North America and Switzerland, despite a challenging European market.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Klöckner & Co SE achieved an operating income (EBITDA) of €41 million in Q3 2023, which is at the lower end of the forecast range.
- The result was driven by positive development in North America and Switzerland.
- Due to the challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe, the forecast for full-year 2023 EBITDA has been adjusted to €170-200 million.
- Klöckner & Co SE has initiated an efficiency program to reduce the number of employees in the European distribution business by 10%.
- The aim of the efficiency program is to achieve a recurring annual improvement in operating income of around €25 million by 2024.
- A strong and significantly positive cash flow from operating activities is still expected for full-year 2023.
The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Kloeckner is on 31.10.2023.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.081,60PKT (-0,06 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 53 | 0 |