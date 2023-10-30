    checkAd

    Klöckner & Co SE: 2023 Full-Year Guidance Adjusted

    In Q3 2023, Klöckner & Co SE reported an EBITDA of €41 million, largely due to growth in North America and Switzerland, despite a challenging European market.

    Klöckner & Co SE: 2023 Full-Year Guidance Adjusted
    • Klöckner & Co SE achieved an operating income (EBITDA) of €41 million in Q3 2023, which is at the lower end of the forecast range.
    • The result was driven by positive development in North America and Switzerland.
    • Due to the challenging macroeconomic environment in Europe, the forecast for full-year 2023 EBITDA has been adjusted to €170-200 million.
    • Klöckner & Co SE has initiated an efficiency program to reduce the number of employees in the European distribution business by 10%.
    • The aim of the efficiency program is to achieve a recurring annual improvement in operating income of around €25 million by 2024.
    • A strong and significantly positive cash flow from operating activities is still expected for full-year 2023.

