Redcare Pharmacy: Rapid Growth and Major Profit Boost; Q3 EBITDA Jumps to 3.2% from 0.4%
Experiencing a significant surge in growth and profit margins, Redcare Pharmacy has reported a 67% increase in Q3 sales, taking its 9-month total to a staggering EUR 1.3 billion.
- Redcare Pharmacy has experienced continued very fast growth combined with a major margin lift
- Group sales increased by 67% to EUR 476 million in Q3 and by 45% to EUR 1.3 billion in the first 9 months of the year
- Non-Rx sales grew by 27% in Q3 to EUR 319 million and by 26% to EUR 979 million in the first 9 months
- The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 3.2% in Q3 and 2.9% in the first 9 months, a significant improvement compared to the previous year
- Redcare Pharmacy added 1.6 million active customers compared to the previous year, bringing the total to 10.5 million
- Customer satisfaction, measured by the net promoter score, remained above 70
- The company confirmed its previously raised full-year guidance
The next important date, Quarterly report (Webcast Q3), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 31.10.2023.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.956,48PKT (+1,07 %).
