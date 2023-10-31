The next important date, Quarterly report (Webcast Q3), at Redcare Pharmacy is on 31.10.2023.At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.956,48(+1,07).

Experiencing a significant surge in growth and profit margins, Redcare Pharmacy has reported a 67% increase in Q3 sales, taking its 9-month total to a staggering EUR 1.3 billion.

Redcare Pharmacy: Rapid Growth and Major Profit Boost; Q3 EBITDA Jumps to 3.2% from 0.4%

