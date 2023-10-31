LECLANCHE Reveals 2023 Semi-Annual Results & Strategic Initiatives Update
Swiss energy storage solutions provider, Leclanché SA, has unveiled its 2023 mid-year financials, showing a 17% surge in consolidated income to CHF 8.9 million, despite an EBITDA loss of CHF 27.0 million.
- Leclanché SA announced its 2023 semi-annual results, with a consolidated income of CHF 8.9 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
- The company reported an EBITDA loss of CHF 27.0 million for the first half of 2023, an improvement from CHF 34.1 million the previous year.
- Despite a net loss of CHF 37.3 million in the first half of 2023, Leclanché maintains a stable financial position, with a balance sheet totalling CHF 105.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
- The company converted CHF 66.7 million in debt into equity through a capital increase on June 26, 2023, mitigating the negative equity situation of CHF 51.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
- Leclanché's E-Mobility segment secured major partnerships for electric and hybrid ferries, contributing to overall revenue growth.
- The company has taken steps to position itself for future growth, including the carve out of the Company’s Specialty business into a standalone entity Leclanché SBS SA.
