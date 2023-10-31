LECLANCHE Reveals 2023 Semi-Annual Results & Strategic Initiatives Update

Leclanché SA announced its 2023 semi-annual results, with a consolidated income of CHF 8.9 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

The company reported an EBITDA loss of CHF 27.0 million for the first half of 2023, an improvement from CHF 34.1 million the previous year.

Despite a net loss of CHF 37.3 million in the first half of 2023, Leclanché maintains a stable financial position, with a balance sheet totalling CHF 105.5 million as of June 30, 2023.

The company converted CHF 66.7 million in debt into equity through a capital increase on June 26, 2023, mitigating the negative equity situation of CHF 51.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

Leclanché's E-Mobility segment secured major partnerships for electric and hybrid ferries, contributing to overall revenue growth.

The company has taken steps to position itself for future growth, including the carve out of the Company’s Specialty business into a standalone entity Leclanché SBS SA.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,4450and did not change compared to the previous day.13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4440this corresponds to a minus of -0,22since publication.