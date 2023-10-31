    checkAd

    LECLANCHE Reveals 2023 Semi-Annual Results & Strategic Initiatives Update

    Swiss energy storage solutions provider, Leclanché SA, has unveiled its 2023 mid-year financials, showing a 17% surge in consolidated income to CHF 8.9 million, despite an EBITDA loss of CHF 27.0 million.

    • Leclanché SA announced its 2023 semi-annual results, with a consolidated income of CHF 8.9 million, a 17% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
    • The company reported an EBITDA loss of CHF 27.0 million for the first half of 2023, an improvement from CHF 34.1 million the previous year.
    • Despite a net loss of CHF 37.3 million in the first half of 2023, Leclanché maintains a stable financial position, with a balance sheet totalling CHF 105.5 million as of June 30, 2023.
    • The company converted CHF 66.7 million in debt into equity through a capital increase on June 26, 2023, mitigating the negative equity situation of CHF 51.0 million as of June 30, 2022.
    • Leclanché's E-Mobility segment secured major partnerships for electric and hybrid ferries, contributing to overall revenue growth.
    • The company has taken steps to position itself for future growth, including the carve out of the Company’s Specialty business into a standalone entity Leclanché SBS SA.

    The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,4450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,4440EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,22 % since publication.

    LECLANCHE

    -0,11 %
    +0,79 %
    -13,18 %
    -27,01 %
    -21,74 %
    -11,63 %
    -72,27 %
    -79,14 %
    ISIN:CH0110303119WKN:A1CUUB



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
