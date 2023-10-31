Kloeckner Thrives with Solid Performance Amidst Economic Challenges
Klöckner & Co has seen a surge in its Q3 2023 operating income, with a significant boost in cash flow and a strengthened market position in North America, despite a challenging market environment.
Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
- Klöckner & Co reported an increase in operating income (EBITDA) to €41 million in Q3 2023, up from €16 million in Q3 2022.
- The company generated a significantly positive cash flow from operating activities in Q3 2023, amounting to €36 million.
- Klöckner & Co strengthened its market position in North America through the acquisition and integration of National Material of Mexico (NMM), contributing €7 million to EBITDA since August 1, 2023.
- The company expects an EBITDA of €170 million to €200 million and a significantly positive cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2023.
- Klöckner & Co initiated a European efficiency program aimed at improving operating income by around €25 million per year, with execution planned from Q4 2023.
- Despite challenging market conditions, the company's sales amounted to €6.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023, down from €7.4 billion in the same period in 2022.
