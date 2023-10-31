    checkAd

    Kloeckner Thrives with Solid Performance Amidst Economic Challenges

    Klöckner & Co has seen a surge in its Q3 2023 operating income, with a significant boost in cash flow and a strengthened market position in North America, despite a challenging market environment.

    Kloeckner Thrives with Solid Performance Amidst Economic Challenges
    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Klöckner & Co reported an increase in operating income (EBITDA) to €41 million in Q3 2023, up from €16 million in Q3 2022.
    • The company generated a significantly positive cash flow from operating activities in Q3 2023, amounting to €36 million.
    • Klöckner & Co strengthened its market position in North America through the acquisition and integration of National Material of Mexico (NMM), contributing €7 million to EBITDA since August 1, 2023.
    • The company expects an EBITDA of €170 million to €200 million and a significantly positive cash flow from operating activities for the full year 2023.
    • Klöckner & Co initiated a European efficiency program aimed at improving operating income by around €25 million per year, with execution planned from Q4 2023.
    • Despite challenging market conditions, the company's sales amounted to €6.0 billion in the first nine months of 2023, down from €7.4 billion in the same period in 2022.

    The next important date, Result 3rd quarter, at Kloeckner is on 31.10.2023.
    The price of Kloeckner at the time of the news was 5,3425EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,3450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,05 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.089,25PKT (0,00 %).

    Kloeckner

    -0,19 %
    -10,91 %
    -21,84 %
    -38,02 %
    -32,17 %
    +11,04 %
    -26,75 %
    -48,05 %
    -4,22 %
    ISIN:DE000KC01000WKN:KC0100



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  41   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Kloeckner Thrives with Solid Performance Amidst Economic Challenges Klöckner & Co has seen a surge in its Q3 2023 operating income, with a significant boost in cash flow and a strengthened market position in North America, despite a challenging market environment.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Insolvenz-Schock: Euroboden GmbH steht vor dem Aus!
    428 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Heutige Börsenentwicklung: DAX und MDAX im Aufwind, TecDAX kämpft - US-Märkte stark
    400 Leser
    Haier Smart Home Q3 2023: Umsatzwachstum übertrifft Branchenstandard im Überseegeschäft
    248 Leser
    Klöckner & Co SE: Prognose für 2023 wird angepasst
    200 Leser
    Exasol Q3: ARR und Ergebnis steigen, doch unter Prognose - Anpassung für 2023
    172 Leser
    SMT Scharf AG hebt Prognose 2023 an: Vorläufige Q3 Ergebnisse überzeugen
    156 Leser
    Neueste Kapitalmarktinformationen von NanoRepro AG jetzt verfügbar!
    148 Leser
    Rubean und GLS-Spanien revolutionieren Paketzustellung mit Tap-to-Pay-Lösung
    144 Leser
    Logwin trotzt herausforderndem Markt: Umsatz und Ergebnis überzeugen
    124 Leser
    SNP's New Management System Proves Effective After Commercial Register Entry
    120 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4048 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3120 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1984 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1872 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1508 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1148 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    896 Leser
    Symrise AG: Firm Asserts Profitable Growth Trajectory
    856 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    696 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes im Aufwind: DAX, MDAX, SDAX und TecDAX verzeichnen Gewinne
    680 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4048 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3120 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2764 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1984 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1872 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1688 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1680 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1544 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4048 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3436 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3160 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3120 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3068 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2764 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2444 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1984 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1952 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1916 Leser