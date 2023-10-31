Knorr-Bremse Stocks Soar: Increased Profit Margins and Robust Cash Flow Reported

Knorr-Bremse AG reported a higher profit margin and strong cash flow for the first nine months of 2023

The company's order intake rose to €6.2 billion and the order book reached a new record high of roughly €7.2 billion

Revenue increased by 12.7% to roughly €5.9 billion

The operating EBIT margin in the third quarter rose to 11.5% and free cash flow significantly increased to €230 million

The company confirmed its guidance for 2023

Knorr-Bremse AG is a global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems.

The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 54,52 and was down -0,22 compared with the previous day. 14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,75 this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 since publication. At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.956,48 (+1,07).