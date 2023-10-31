Knorr-Bremse Stocks Soar: Increased Profit Margins and Robust Cash Flow Reported
Knorr-Bremse AG, a global leader in braking systems, has posted impressive financial results for the first three quarters of 2023, with increased profit margins, robust cash flow, and record-breaking order intake.
Foto: Knorr-Bremse AG
- Knorr-Bremse AG reported a higher profit margin and strong cash flow for the first nine months of 2023
- The company's order intake rose to €6.2 billion and the order book reached a new record high of roughly €7.2 billion
- Revenue increased by 12.7% to roughly €5.9 billion
- The operating EBIT margin in the third quarter rose to 11.5% and free cash flow significantly increased to €230 million
- The company confirmed its guidance for 2023
- Knorr-Bremse AG is a global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems.
The next important date, Q3/23 Financial Results, at Knorr-Bremse is on 31.10.2023.
The price of Knorr-Bremse at the time of the news was 54,52EUR and was down -0,22 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 54,75EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,42 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.956,48PKT (+1,07 %).
+2,49 %
+2,77 %
-6,79 %
-12,01 %
+20,34 %
-43,72 %
-29,32 %
-33,49 %
ISIN:DE000KBX1006WKN:KBX100
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |