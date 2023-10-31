ams-OSRAM Surpasses Q3 Revenue Expectations, Reaffirms Mid-Term Targets Amid Robust Auto Design-Wins

ams OSRAM announced Q3 profitability at the upper end of the guidance with an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.9% and revenues of EUR 904 million, above the midpoint of the guidance.

The company expects Q4 revenues to be between EUR 850 to 950 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5-8%.

ams OSRAM plans to execute a rights issue and senior notes placement before the end of 2023, subject to market conditions.

The company's Revolving Credit Facility of EUR 800 million has been extended to September 2026.

The sale of company-held treasury shares has ended.

ams OSRAM reconfirmed its mid-term target financial model, expecting sustained growth, particularly in the automotive sector.

