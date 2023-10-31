SMC Research Confirms Buy Recommendation for Aifinyo Shares, Sets EUR 32.40 Price Target Post-Q3
Amidst a challenging economic climate, SMC Research reaffirms its confidence in aifinyo AG, a trailblazing B2B fintech firm, post impressive Q3 results and promising operational developments.
- SMC Research has confirmed its buy recommendation for aifinyo AG shares after Q3 figures.
- The operational development of aifinyo, a B2B fintech, was robust in Q3 2023, with both gross profit and EBIT increasing compared to Q2 2023 and Q3 2022.
- SMC Research's price target for the aifinyo share is EUR 32.40.
- Despite a recessionary environment in Germany, aifinyo's management expects solid development for Q4 2023, driven by increasing cross-selling of financing solutions to customers of the booking software acquired last year.
- aifinyo is expanding its range of services, currently with an AI chatbot ("aifinyoCHAT") based on CHATGPT technology.
- aifinyo operates a unique platform around invoice and liquidity management including straightforward financing solutions, and offers one of the leading cloud-based accounting systems in Germany.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
