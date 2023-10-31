    checkAd

    Eleving Group Lists 13 EG 28 Anl Bonds Worth EUR 50M with 13% Coupon Rate for 2023/2028

    Eleving Group, a global financial services provider, has successfully issued EUR 50 million 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed Eurobonds for 2023/2028, set to be listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchanges.

    • Eleving Group settles EUR 50 million 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds
    • The new bonds will be listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange
    • All information on the offering process and securities prospectus is available on the Group's website
    • Aalto Capital acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group
    • Eleving Group operates in 16 global markets and offers financial services in the mobility and consumer segments
    • The Group ended the first six months of 2023 with solid financial results, including EBITDA of 36.1 million and net profit before FX of 13.6 million

