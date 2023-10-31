Eleving Group Lists 13 EG 28 Anl Bonds Worth EUR 50M with 13% Coupon Rate for 2023/2028

The price of 13 EG 28 Anl at the time of the news was 100,38and was up +4,02compared with the previous day.

Eleving Group, a global financial services provider, has successfully issued EUR 50 million 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed Eurobonds for 2023/2028, set to be listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchanges.

