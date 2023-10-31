Eleving Group Lists 13 EG 28 Anl Bonds Worth EUR 50M with 13% Coupon Rate for 2023/2028
Eleving Group, a global financial services provider, has successfully issued EUR 50 million 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed Eurobonds for 2023/2028, set to be listed on Frankfurt and Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchanges.
- Eleving Group settles EUR 50 million 13% Senior Secured and Guaranteed 2023/2028 Eurobonds
- The new bonds will be listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Riga Stock Exchange
- All information on the offering process and securities prospectus is available on the Group's website
- Aalto Capital acts as the Capital Markets Partner of the Group
- Eleving Group operates in 16 global markets and offers financial services in the mobility and consumer segments
- The Group ended the first six months of 2023 with solid financial results, including EBITDA of 36.1 million and net profit before FX of 13.6 million
The price of 13 EG 28 Anl at the time of the news was 100,38EUR and was up +4,02 % compared with the previous day.
