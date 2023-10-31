Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, leadingEuropean supplier in the field of telecommunications measurement technology,celebrated its 35th company anniversary last month.With the ARGUS® F300, theynow present a pure fiber optic tester that combines numerous fiber testingoptions such as OTDR and Selective OPM as well as PON-ID detection andperformance tests.The ARGUS® F300 can be used to test reliably and in the usual top quality onGPON and XGS-PON interfaces. The OTDR measures the link attenuation and theevent attenuation. From this, together with the propagation time of thereflected pulse, it can determine the link length, splices and connectors. TheOTDR in the ARGUS® F300 is available with the wavelengths 1310 + 1650 nm or 1310+ 1550 nm. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into an existing PONconnection in through mode. This makes it possible to simultaneously determinethe optical levels on the different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT)wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and a video overlay via five separate filters.Inadmissible interferers on the line (alien ONT) can be detected. The ARGUS® canalso be used to perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance testsat up to 10 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.Furthermore, the ARGUS® F300 has many other test functions. These include WLANanalyzer, triple play tests such as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form ofupload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IPspeed tests directly on the fiber or Ethernet. In addition, the Fiber InspectionTool can be connected via USB. It detects scratches and defects on opticalfibers and displays them as video images and in tabular form.Contact:Image material on request by email ( mailto:annika.stosshoff@argus.info).Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43169/5638534OTS: intec GmbH