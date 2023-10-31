    checkAd

    ARGUS® F300 The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)

    Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, leading
    European supplier in the field of telecommunications measurement technology,
    celebrated its 35th company anniversary last month.With the ARGUS® F300, they
    now present a pure fiber optic tester that combines numerous fiber testing
    options such as OTDR and Selective OPM as well as PON-ID detection and
    performance tests.

    The ARGUS® F300 can be used to test reliably and in the usual top quality on
    GPON and XGS-PON interfaces. The OTDR measures the link attenuation and the
    event attenuation. From this, together with the propagation time of the
    reflected pulse, it can determine the link length, splices and connectors. The
    OTDR in the ARGUS® F300 is available with the wavelengths 1310 + 1650 nm or 1310
    + 1550 nm. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into an existing PON
    connection in through mode. This makes it possible to simultaneously determine
    the optical levels on the different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT)
    wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and a video overlay via five separate filters.
    Inadmissible interferers on the line (alien ONT) can be detected. The ARGUS® can
    also be used to perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance tests
    at up to 10 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.

    Furthermore, the ARGUS® F300 has many other test functions. These include WLAN
    analyzer, triple play tests such as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form of
    upload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IP
    speed tests directly on the fiber or Ethernet. In addition, the Fiber Inspection
    Tool can be connected via USB. It detects scratches and defects on optical
    fibers and displays them as video images and in tabular form.

