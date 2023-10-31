ARGUS® F300 The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
Lüdenscheid (ots) - intec Gesellschaft für Informationstechnik mbH, leading
European supplier in the field of telecommunications measurement technology,
celebrated its 35th company anniversary last month.With the ARGUS® F300, they
now present a pure fiber optic tester that combines numerous fiber testing
options such as OTDR and Selective OPM as well as PON-ID detection and
performance tests.
The ARGUS® F300 can be used to test reliably and in the usual top quality on
GPON and XGS-PON interfaces. The OTDR measures the link attenuation and the
event attenuation. From this, together with the propagation time of the
reflected pulse, it can determine the link length, splices and connectors. The
OTDR in the ARGUS® F300 is available with the wavelengths 1310 + 1650 nm or 1310
+ 1550 nm. The selective 5-fold power meter can be switched into an existing PON
connection in through mode. This makes it possible to simultaneously determine
the optical levels on the different downstream (OLT) and upstream (ONT)
wavelengths for GPON, XGS-PON and a video overlay via five separate filters.
Inadmissible interferers on the line (alien ONT) can be detected. The ARGUS® can
also be used to perform a complete ONT simulation with IP and performance tests
at up to 10 Gbit/s on GPON and XGS-PON.
Furthermore, the ARGUS® F300 has many other test functions. These include WLAN
analyzer, triple play tests such as VoIP, IPTV and data tests in the form of
upload/download, ping and traceroute as well as iperf or high-performance IP
speed tests directly on the fiber or Ethernet. In addition, the Fiber Inspection
Tool can be connected via USB. It detects scratches and defects on optical
fibers and displays them as video images and in tabular form.
Contact:



