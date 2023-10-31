The next important date, German Equity Forum, at HELMA Eigenheimbau is on 27.11.2023.The price of HELMA Eigenheimbau at the time of the news was 4,9000and was down -1,01compared with the previous day.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is diligently negotiating with its financial partners to implement a robust restructuring plan, aimed at fortifying its core business and redesigning its financing structure.

HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Engages in Positive Talks with Financial Partners

