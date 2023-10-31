    checkAd

    HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Engages in Positive Talks with Financial Partners

    HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is diligently negotiating with its financial partners to implement a robust restructuring plan, aimed at fortifying its core business and redesigning its financing structure.

    • HELMA Eigenheimbau AG is in constructive negotiations with its financing partners
    • The company is working on implementing the financial restructuring
    • An agreement has been drawn up with the financing partners, which has been extended to December 8, 2023
    • The restructuring plan is being finalized and will focus on realigning and strengthening the core business and redesigning the financing structure
    • The foundations for a new financing structure for the HELMA Group will be laid over the next few weeks
    • Measures of the German Stabilization and Restructuring Framework for Companies may be applicable depending on the outcome of further negotiations regarding the financing structure

    The next important date, German Equity Forum, at HELMA Eigenheimbau is on 27.11.2023.
    The price of HELMA Eigenheimbau at the time of the news was 4,9000EUR and was down -1,01 % compared with the previous day.

