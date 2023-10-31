UET United Electronic Technology Unveils H1 2023 Report: Key Insights Revealed
In a triumphant financial disclosure, UET United Electronic Technology AG reveals a remarkable 70% surge in revenues for H1 2023, alongside record-breaking order backlog figures.
- UET United Electronic Technology AG has published its report for the first half of 2023.
- Revenues increased by 70% to 34.350 million EUR in the first half of 2023.
- The order backlog as of June 30, 2023, reached a record high of 57.7 million EUR.
- Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 5.379 million EUR in the first half of the year.
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 3.599 million EUR in the first six months.
- UET AG expects revenue growth of around 20% for the full year 2023 and an operating EBIT margin of 8%.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 31.10.2023.
The price of UET United Electronic Technology at the time of the news was 1,7150EUR and was up +9,58 % compared with the previous day.
