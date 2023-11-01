Soterios Pharma completes Phase II enrolment for STS-01 in mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage

pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment

for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata.

Final results of the study are anticipated to be available in Q2 2024.



David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This represents an important

milestone in the development of STS-01 as the first approved treatment for

patients with mild-to-moderate alopecia areata. Whilst there are now options

available for severe patients, there are still no approved treatments for

patients with patchy disease - and yet they represent over half of the alopecia

areata population and the quality-of-life impact can be devastating. We are

developing STS-01 as an effective and convenient topical treatment to address

this unmet need."



