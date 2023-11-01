Soterios Pharma completes Phase II enrolment for STS-01 in mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment
for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata.
Final results of the study are anticipated to be available in Q2 2024.
David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This represents an important
milestone in the development of STS-01 as the first approved treatment for
patients with mild-to-moderate alopecia areata. Whilst there are now options
available for severe patients, there are still no approved treatments for
patients with patchy disease - and yet they represent over half of the alopecia
areata population and the quality-of-life impact can be devastating. We are
developing STS-01 as an effective and convenient topical treatment to address
this unmet need."
pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment
for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata.
Final results of the study are anticipated to be available in Q2 2024.
David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This represents an important
milestone in the development of STS-01 as the first approved treatment for
patients with mild-to-moderate alopecia areata. Whilst there are now options
available for severe patients, there are still no approved treatments for
patients with patchy disease - and yet they represent over half of the alopecia
areata population and the quality-of-life impact can be devastating. We are
developing STS-01 as an effective and convenient topical treatment to address
this unmet need."
The randomised, placebo-controlled Phase II trial is evaluating the safety and
efficacy of STS-01 applied for 6 months. A total of 158 participants have been
randomised to receive one of four doses of STS-01 or placebo, with effect being
measured based on improvement in the SALT score.
About Soterios Pharma Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences
company, which is focused on developing and commercialising medicines for
dermatology diseases with major unmet needs. The company's approach leverages
deep scientific knowledge of medical dermatology to identify 'de-risked'
opportunities to improve patients' lives. https://www.soteriospharma.com/
About STS-01 The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety
profile in dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response
and the proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There
is extensive pre-clinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and
safety profile in alopecia areata. The product is being developed as a topical
treatment for mild / moderate alopecia areata (SALT score <50), which represents
over half of the 700,000 AA patients in the US.
Soterios Pharma contacts:
Mark Brimble
mailto:info@soteriospharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
a-completes-phase-ii-enrolment-for-sts-01-in-mild--moderate-patchy-alopecia-area
ta-301973268.html
Contact:
+44 203 405 0986
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5638946
OTS: Soterios Pharma
efficacy of STS-01 applied for 6 months. A total of 158 participants have been
randomised to receive one of four doses of STS-01 or placebo, with effect being
measured based on improvement in the SALT score.
About Soterios Pharma Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences
company, which is focused on developing and commercialising medicines for
dermatology diseases with major unmet needs. The company's approach leverages
deep scientific knowledge of medical dermatology to identify 'de-risked'
opportunities to improve patients' lives. https://www.soteriospharma.com/
About STS-01 The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety
profile in dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response
and the proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There
is extensive pre-clinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and
safety profile in alopecia areata. The product is being developed as a topical
treatment for mild / moderate alopecia areata (SALT score <50), which represents
over half of the 700,000 AA patients in the US.
Soterios Pharma contacts:
Mark Brimble
mailto:info@soteriospharma.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
a-completes-phase-ii-enrolment-for-sts-01-in-mild--moderate-patchy-alopecia-area
ta-301973268.html
Contact:
+44 203 405 0986
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5638946
OTS: Soterios Pharma
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 65 | 0 |