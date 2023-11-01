    checkAd

    Soterios Pharma completes Phase II enrolment for STS-01 in mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage
    pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment
    for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata.
    Final results of the study are anticipated to be available in Q2 2024.

    David Fleet, CEO of Soterios Pharma, said, "This represents an important
    milestone in the development of STS-01 as the first approved treatment for
    patients with mild-to-moderate alopecia areata. Whilst there are now options
    available for severe patients, there are still no approved treatments for
    patients with patchy disease - and yet they represent over half of the alopecia
    areata population and the quality-of-life impact can be devastating. We are
    developing STS-01 as an effective and convenient topical treatment to address
    this unmet need."

    The randomised, placebo-controlled Phase II trial is evaluating the safety and
    efficacy of STS-01 applied for 6 months. A total of 158 participants have been
    randomised to receive one of four doses of STS-01 or placebo, with effect being
    measured based on improvement in the SALT score.

    About Soterios Pharma Soterios Pharma is a UK-based clinical-stage life sciences
    company, which is focused on developing and commercialising medicines for
    dermatology diseases with major unmet needs. The company's approach leverages
    deep scientific knowledge of medical dermatology to identify 'de-risked'
    opportunities to improve patients' lives. https://www.soteriospharma.com/

    About STS-01 The product builds on a mechanism with a well-established safety
    profile in dermatology, and works through modulating the inflammatory response
    and the proliferation of T-cells by disruption of the signalling pathways. There
    is extensive pre-clinical and clinical evidence to support its efficacy and
    safety profile in alopecia areata. The product is being developed as a topical
    treatment for mild / moderate alopecia areata (SALT score <50), which represents
    over half of the 700,000 AA patients in the US.

    Soterios Pharma contacts:

    Mark Brimble

    mailto:info@soteriospharma.com

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/soterios-pharm
    a-completes-phase-ii-enrolment-for-sts-01-in-mild--moderate-patchy-alopecia-area
    ta-301973268.html

    Contact:

    +44 203 405 0986

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172421/5638946
    OTS: Soterios Pharma



    0 Kommentare
    Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Soterios Pharma completes Phase II enrolment for STS-01 in mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata Soterios Pharma, a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has completed target enrolment for its Phase II trial with STS-01 for mild / moderate (patchy) alopecia areata. Final results of the study are …

    Nachrichten des Autors

    ARGUS® F300: The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    Clever heizen mit Wärmestrom: Grünwelt Energie über die größten Vorteile
    256 Leser
    CDU-Chef Merz will Steuerreform: Experte verrät, was das für Unternehmen bedeuten kann (FOTO)
    240 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: Der Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
    184 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: Le testeur de fibres universel (FOTO)
    156 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: het universele vezeltester (FOTO)
    144 Leser
    Miele gewinnt zum zweiten Mal den Deutschen Nachhaltigkeitspreis (FOTO)
    120 Leser
    Skoda Auto: Neue Photovoltaik-Dachanlage trägt zur klimaneutralen Produktion bei
    120 Leser
    Smartflash verklagt US-Patentamt im Rahmen der gegen Apple laufenden Ermittlungen wegen Betruges
    112 Leser
    PSI liefert zentrales Leitsystem für das Streckennetz der Schweizerischen Südostbahn AG / ...
    108 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    728 Leser
    7 Euro-Länder im Vergleich: Immobilienpreise in Deutschland sinken kräftig - Spanien mit großem Plus
    468 Leser
    ARGUS® F300: The Universal Fiber Tester (FOTO)
    388 Leser
    Energetische Sanierung als Umsatztreiber: Elektro-, Gas-, Wasser-, Heizungsinstallation nominal mit zweistelligem Plus zum Vorjahr
    368 Leser
    Das Karriereportal praktischArzt kooperiert mit den JOBMEDI Berufsinformationsmessen
    348 Leser
    Bruttoinlandsprodukt im 3. Quartal 2023 um 0,1 % niedriger als im Vorquartal / Deutsche Wirtschaft ...
    332 Leser
    Clever heizen mit Wärmestrom: Grünwelt Energie über die größten Vorteile
    256 Leser
    RFR und Groß & Partner beenden Projekt 160 Park View gemeinsam / Groß & Partner ...
    248 Leser
    CDU-Chef Merz will Steuerreform: Experte verrät, was das für Unternehmen bedeuten kann (FOTO)
    240 Leser
    Anapaya Systems sichert sich 2 Millionen USD von Mysten Labs für den Aufbau einer ...
    232 Leser
    myWorld auf globalem Expansionskurs
    2416 Leser
    Deutschlandweit: Glasfaseranschluss dauerhaft für 0 EUR / Ab heute einfach und schnell mit der GIGA FIBER App ...
    2132 Leser
    3,5 Millionen Euro für 100 Jahre alte Leica Kamera erzielt
    1864 Leser
    Neues höheres Existenzminimum - Auswirkungen auf Düsseldorfer Tabelle - Lohnsteigerungen ...
    1168 Leser
    Dramatischer Rückgang der Immobilienpreise - Investor verrät, warum man mit dem Kauf ...
    956 Leser
    QUADRA energy leistet künftig Beitrag zur grünen Transformationsstrategie von ...
    728 Leser
    Das Gastro-Comeback des Jahres: Der Wienerwald
    696 Leser
    Check Point stellt Horizon Playblocks vor
    668 Leser
    Von der Planung bis zur Installation: Wie Voltpol Hausbesitzern bei Photovoltaik-Projekten zur Seite steht (FOTO)
    584 Leser
    Immobilienpreise stabilisieren sich weiter / Große Preisunterschiede bei ...
    576 Leser
    Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
    9311 Leser
    Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
    8047 Leser
    Power of Home: EcoFlow präsentiert PowerOcean Heimspeicher-Solarsystem und Innovationen für einfache ...
    6748 Leser
    HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
    5463 Leser
    KfW Förderprogramm 442: Sigenergy als einziger Hersteller für bidirektionales Laden gelistet
    5444 Leser
    KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
    5248 Leser
    Launch des Fixed Income One im Juni 2023: Investition in neuen Zinsfonds der LLB Invest KAG (A) von Dr. Andreas Beck & Team ab sofort ...
    5076 Leser
    Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
    4877 Leser
    K.EY - THE ENERGY TRANSITION EXPO / Auf der INTERSOLAR EUROPE in München, Halle A3, Stand 617. ...
    4408 Leser
    Der Mittelstand. BVMW fordert Sofortmaßnahmen zur Engpassbeseitigung bei Großraum- und ...
    4088 Leser