Evotec SE Set to Reveal Q1-Q3 2023 Results on November 8th - What to Expect?

Evotec SE will announce its financial results for the first nine months of 2023 on 08 November 2023.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on its performance.

The conference call will be held in English and will take place at 2.00 pm CET (01.00 pm GMT, 08.00 am EST) on 08 November 2023.

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that aims to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics.

The company operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people and has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas.

Evotec has a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development.

The next important date, Quarterly report 9M 2023 and webcast, at Evotec is on 08.11.2023.The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 16,413and was down -0,94compared with the previous day.10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 16,430this corresponds to a plus of +0,11since publication.At this time, the index MDAX was at 23.885,51(-0,99).