    checkAd

    Salzgitter AG's 9-Month Results Beat Market Expectations, FY 2023 Sales Forecast Revised Down

    Salzgitter Group's preliminary results for the first nine months of 2023 have surpassed capital market predictions, despite a downward revision in sales forecast for FY 2023.

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • Salzgitter Group's preliminary nine-month result exceeds capital market expectations
    • EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 is €576 million, compared to €1,397 million in 9M 2022
    • Pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2023 is €254 million, compared to €1,145 million in 9M 2022
    • External sales for the first nine months of 2023 are €8.4 billion, compared to €9.8 billion in 9M 2022
    • Sales forecast for FY 2023 is revised downward to around €11 billion, previously between €11.5 billion and €12.0 billion
    • Earnings guidance for FY 2023 remains unchanged, with EBITDA between €650 million and €700 million, and pre-tax profit between €200 million and €250 million

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 13.11.2023.
    The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 24,390EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.316,98PKT (+0,18 %).

    Salzgitter

    -0,55 %
    +2,13 %
    -6,15 %
    -25,25 %
    +3,75 %
    +89,22 %
    -34,40 %
    -26,93 %
    -0,48 %
    ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  33   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Salzgitter AG's 9-Month Results Beat Market Expectations, FY 2023 Sales Forecast Revised Down Salzgitter Group's preliminary results for the first nine months of 2023 have surpassed capital market predictions, despite a downward revision in sales forecast for FY 2023.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    860 Leser
    UET United Electronic Technology AG enthüllt Halbjahresbericht 2023 - Ein Blick lohnt sich!
    204 Leser
    HELMA Eigenheimbau AG Engages in Positive Talks with Financial Partners
    204 Leser
    Aumann AG übernimmt LACOM: Führender Experte für Batterie- und Brennstoffzellentechnologie
    188 Leser
    DermaTools Biotech GmbH startet geordnetes Insolvenzverfahren - bioXXmed AG meldet Verlust
    184 Leser
    MBB-Tochter Aumann kauft LACOM: Neuer Gigant in Batterie- & Brennstoffzellentechnik
    156 Leser
    Evotec SE: Enthüllung der 9-Monats-Ergebnisse 2023 am 08. November - Ein Blick lohnt sich!
    152 Leser
    Helvetica plant Börsengang des Swiss Opportunity Fund und Fusion mit Swiss Commercial Fund
    112 Leser
    ESGTI: Veröffentlichung des Jahresberichts 2022 verschoben - Was Sie wissen müssen!
    108 Leser
    Coreo Akt enthüllt Konzernhalbjahreszahlen (IFRS) - Was Anleger wissen müssen
    108 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4200 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3144 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1948 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1900 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1160 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    1008 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    860 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    764 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    728 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4200 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3144 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2768 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1948 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1900 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1800 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1776 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4200 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3436 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3164 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3144 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3108 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2768 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2524 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1948 Leser