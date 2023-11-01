Salzgitter AG's 9-Month Results Beat Market Expectations, FY 2023 Sales Forecast Revised Down
Salzgitter Group's preliminary results for the first nine months of 2023 have surpassed capital market predictions, despite a downward revision in sales forecast for FY 2023.
- Salzgitter Group's preliminary nine-month result exceeds capital market expectations
- EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 is €576 million, compared to €1,397 million in 9M 2022
- Pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2023 is €254 million, compared to €1,145 million in 9M 2022
- External sales for the first nine months of 2023 are €8.4 billion, compared to €9.8 billion in 9M 2022
- Sales forecast for FY 2023 is revised downward to around €11 billion, previously between €11.5 billion and €12.0 billion
- Earnings guidance for FY 2023 remains unchanged, with EBITDA between €650 million and €700 million, and pre-tax profit between €200 million and €250 million
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 13.11.2023.
The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 24,390EUR and was up +3,44 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.316,98PKT (+0,18 %).
ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
