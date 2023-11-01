Salzgitter AG's 9-Month Results Beat Market Expectations, FY 2023 Sales Forecast Revised Down

Salzgitter Group's preliminary nine-month result exceeds capital market expectations

EBITDA for the first nine months of 2023 is €576 million, compared to €1,397 million in 9M 2022

Pre-tax profit for the first nine months of 2023 is €254 million, compared to €1,145 million in 9M 2022

External sales for the first nine months of 2023 are €8.4 billion, compared to €9.8 billion in 9M 2022

Sales forecast for FY 2023 is revised downward to around €11 billion, previously between €11.5 billion and €12.0 billion

Earnings guidance for FY 2023 remains unchanged, with EBITDA between €650 million and €700 million, and pre-tax profit between €200 million and €250 million

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Salzgitter is on 13.11.2023.