Pava Partners takes off
Munich (ots) - - Independent financial advisor for technology-driven SMEs
- 12 partners acquire TD Cowen's Continental European investment banking
business
- 50 employees at 5 locations in Germany and Switzerland
The current partners of Cowen Europe Group are taking over the Continental
European investment banking business of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities.
The spin-off has 12 partners and 50 employees and will continue the business as
an independent company under the name Pava Partners.
Pava Partners advises entrepreneurs, investors, and companies and
technology-driven and dynamically growing SMEs. Areas of sector expertise are
Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer
& Internet, and Business Services. Historically, the Pava Partners team has
executed transactions with enterprise values between 30 and 300 million euros.
Larry Wieseneck, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at TD Securities and Vice
Chair of TD Cowen, says: "As of today, TD Cowen's Continental European
investment banking business begins operating as a separate and independent legal
entity, Pava Partners. We could not be more excited for our former colleagues. I
want to thank everyone at Pava Partners for their commitment, expertise, and
teamwork during the years that we worked together. TD Cowen and Pava will
continue to work together to execute certain historical global mandates. Where
appropriate, we also look forward to collaborating on new client opportunities
with Pava Partners in the years ahead."
"We see our autonomous and independent positioning in the corporate finance
advisory market with a focus on small and mid-cap M&A transactions and Debt
Advisory", states Andreas Kinsky, Partner and CEO. "Of course, we will continue
to build on our strong and international network. Clients appreciate our passion
for value creation that characterizes our advisory services."
Lars Veit, Partner, continues: "We always advise our clients with two partners
and thus bring our many years of international experience, process reliability,
and excellent performance to every transaction. Our team is passionate and
tenacious in getting even complex and challenging deals done."
Through this acquisition, Pava Partners takes over all current client mandates
of Cowen Europe Group. Therefore, these client relationships will remain in
place. Certain existing global mandates will continue to be jointly executed
with TD Cowen.
The Pava Partners team has been working together successfully for over 20 years.
The team has closed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion
Euros in this time.
About Pava Partners
Pava Partners is one of the leading corporate finance consultancies for
technology-driven and dynamically growing medium-sized companies. Pava is
headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, and
Zurich. 12 partners and 50 employees, a spin-off of TD Cowen, advise
entrepreneurs, investors and companies on M&A transactions and financing. Focus
sectors with strong expertise are Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability
Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer & Internet, and Business Services. The
Pava Partners team has been working together for over 20 years and has since
completed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion Euros.
More information at http://www.pava.eu
