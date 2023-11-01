    checkAd

    Pava Partners takes off

    Munich (ots) - - Independent financial advisor for technology-driven SMEs

    - 12 partners acquire TD Cowen's Continental European investment banking
    business

    - 50 employees at 5 locations in Germany and Switzerland

    The current partners of Cowen Europe Group are taking over the Continental
    European investment banking business of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities.
    The spin-off has 12 partners and 50 employees and will continue the business as
    an independent company under the name Pava Partners.

    Pava Partners advises entrepreneurs, investors, and companies and
    technology-driven and dynamically growing SMEs. Areas of sector expertise are
    Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer
    & Internet, and Business Services. Historically, the Pava Partners team has
    executed transactions with enterprise values between 30 and 300 million euros.

    Larry Wieseneck, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at TD Securities and Vice
    Chair of TD Cowen, says: "As of today, TD Cowen's Continental European
    investment banking business begins operating as a separate and independent legal
    entity, Pava Partners. We could not be more excited for our former colleagues. I
    want to thank everyone at Pava Partners for their commitment, expertise, and
    teamwork during the years that we worked together. TD Cowen and Pava will
    continue to work together to execute certain historical global mandates. Where
    appropriate, we also look forward to collaborating on new client opportunities
    with Pava Partners in the years ahead."

    "We see our autonomous and independent positioning in the corporate finance
    advisory market with a focus on small and mid-cap M&A transactions and Debt
    Advisory", states Andreas Kinsky, Partner and CEO. "Of course, we will continue
    to build on our strong and international network. Clients appreciate our passion
    for value creation that characterizes our advisory services."

    Lars Veit, Partner, continues: "We always advise our clients with two partners
    and thus bring our many years of international experience, process reliability,
    and excellent performance to every transaction. Our team is passionate and
    tenacious in getting even complex and challenging deals done."

    Through this acquisition, Pava Partners takes over all current client mandates
    of Cowen Europe Group. Therefore, these client relationships will remain in
    place. Certain existing global mandates will continue to be jointly executed
    with TD Cowen.

    The Pava Partners team has been working together successfully for over 20 years.
    The team has closed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion
    Euros in this time.

    About Pava Partners

    Pava Partners is one of the leading corporate finance consultancies for
    technology-driven and dynamically growing medium-sized companies. Pava is
    headquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, and
    Zurich. 12 partners and 50 employees, a spin-off of TD Cowen, advise
    entrepreneurs, investors and companies on M&A transactions and financing. Focus
    sectors with strong expertise are Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability
    Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer & Internet, and Business Services. The
    Pava Partners team has been working together for over 20 years and has since
    completed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion Euros.

    More information at http://www.pava.eu

    Media Contact

    Dr. Solveig Köbernick
    Head of Marketing
    mailto:solveig.koebernick@pava.eu
    +49 341 98379 104
    http://www.pava.eu

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/172423/5639172
    OTS: Pava Partners



