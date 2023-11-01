Pava Partners takes off

Munich (ots) - - Independent financial advisor for technology-driven SMEs



- 12 partners acquire TD Cowen's Continental European investment banking

business



- 50 employees at 5 locations in Germany and Switzerland





The current partners of Cowen Europe Group are taking over the ContinentalEuropean investment banking business of TD Cowen, a division of TD Securities.The spin-off has 12 partners and 50 employees and will continue the business asan independent company under the name Pava Partners.Pava Partners advises entrepreneurs, investors, and companies andtechnology-driven and dynamically growing SMEs. Areas of sector expertise areHealthcare & MedTech, TMT, Sustainability Tech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer& Internet, and Business Services. Historically, the Pava Partners team hasexecuted transactions with enterprise values between 30 and 300 million euros.Larry Wieseneck, Co-Head of Global Investment Banking at TD Securities and ViceChair of TD Cowen, says: "As of today, TD Cowen's Continental Europeaninvestment banking business begins operating as a separate and independent legalentity, Pava Partners. We could not be more excited for our former colleagues. Iwant to thank everyone at Pava Partners for their commitment, expertise, andteamwork during the years that we worked together. TD Cowen and Pava willcontinue to work together to execute certain historical global mandates. Whereappropriate, we also look forward to collaborating on new client opportunitieswith Pava Partners in the years ahead.""We see our autonomous and independent positioning in the corporate financeadvisory market with a focus on small and mid-cap M&A transactions and DebtAdvisory", states Andreas Kinsky, Partner and CEO. "Of course, we will continueto build on our strong and international network. Clients appreciate our passionfor value creation that characterizes our advisory services."Lars Veit, Partner, continues: "We always advise our clients with two partnersand thus bring our many years of international experience, process reliability,and excellent performance to every transaction. Our team is passionate andtenacious in getting even complex and challenging deals done."Through this acquisition, Pava Partners takes over all current client mandatesof Cowen Europe Group. Therefore, these client relationships will remain inplace. Certain existing global mandates will continue to be jointly executedwith TD Cowen.The Pava Partners team has been working together successfully for over 20 years.The team has closed over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billionEuros in this time.About Pava PartnersPava Partners is one of the leading corporate finance consultancies fortechnology-driven and dynamically growing medium-sized companies. Pava isheadquartered in Munich with offices in Berlin, Frankfurt am Main, Leipzig, andZurich. 12 partners and 50 employees, a spin-off of TD Cowen, adviseentrepreneurs, investors and companies on M&A transactions and financing. Focussectors with strong expertise are Healthcare & MedTech, TMT, SustainabilityTech, Industrials & Robotics, Consumer & Internet, and Business Services. ThePava Partners team has been working together for over 20 years and has sincecompleted over 400 transactions with a total value of around 8 billion Euros.