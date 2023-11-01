Scout24 SE Boosts EBITDA Growth Forecast to 19-21%, Updates Revenue Growth to 14% for 2023

Scout24 SE increases guidance for EBITDA growth from ordinary activities to 19-21% for fiscal year 2023

Scout24 SE updates revenue growth guidance to approximately 14% for fiscal year 2023

The adjustment in EBITDA growth forecast takes into account the positive effects of efficiency measures

The forecast for revenue growth is adjusted due to slower recovery of the transaction business

The financial report for the third quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 will be published on November 2, 2023

Contact person for Investor Relations is Filip Lindvall, VP Group Strategy & Investor Relations

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 02.11.2023.