    Scout24 SE Boosts EBITDA Growth Forecast to 19-21%, Updates Revenue Growth to 14% for 2023

    Scout24 SE, a leading digital marketplace, has revised its EBITDA and revenue growth projections for fiscal year 2023, reflecting efficiency measures and transaction business recovery pace.

    • Scout24 SE increases guidance for EBITDA growth from ordinary activities to 19-21% for fiscal year 2023
    • Scout24 SE updates revenue growth guidance to approximately 14% for fiscal year 2023
    • The adjustment in EBITDA growth forecast takes into account the positive effects of efficiency measures
    • The forecast for revenue growth is adjusted due to slower recovery of the transaction business
    • The financial report for the third quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of fiscal year 2023 will be published on November 2, 2023
    • Contact person for Investor Relations is Filip Lindvall, VP Group Strategy & Investor Relations

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 02.11.2023.
    The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 59,97EUR and was up +3,11 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.098,21PKT (-0,11 %).

