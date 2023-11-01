Zalando SE: Revised 2023 Full-Year Revenue and Confirmed Adjusted EBIT Outlook
Facing continued demand pressure, Zalando SE, a top European e-commerce firm, has updated its 2023 financial outlook, with anticipated changes in GMV and revenue.
- Zalando SE, a leading European e-commerce company, has revised its topline guidance for the financial year 2023 due to expected continued pressure on demand.
- The company now expects Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to develop between -2% and 1% to EUR 14.5-14.9 billion for the financial year 2023.
- Revenue is expected to develop between -3% and -0.5% to EUR 10.0-10.3 billion.
- The adjusted EBIT guidance remains unchanged at EUR 300-350 million.
- Capital Expenditure is expected to be in the range of EUR 260-300 million.
- For the third quarter 2023, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) declined 2.4% to EUR 3.2 billion, revenue declined 3.2% to EUR 2.3 billion, adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 23.2 million.
The next important date, Publication of Q3 2023 Results, at Zalando is on 02.11.2023.
The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 22,085EUR and was up +0,23 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 14.898,00PKT (+0,33 %).
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
