Zalando SE: Revised 2023 Full-Year Revenue and Confirmed Adjusted EBIT Outlook

Zalando SE, a leading European e-commerce company, has revised its topline guidance for the financial year 2023 due to expected continued pressure on demand.

The company now expects Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to develop between -2% and 1% to EUR 14.5-14.9 billion for the financial year 2023.

Revenue is expected to develop between -3% and -0.5% to EUR 10.0-10.3 billion.

The adjusted EBIT guidance remains unchanged at EUR 300-350 million.

Capital Expenditure is expected to be in the range of EUR 260-300 million.

For the third quarter 2023, Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) declined 2.4% to EUR 3.2 billion, revenue declined 3.2% to EUR 2.3 billion, adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 23.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of Q3 2023 Results, at Zalando is on 02.11.2023.