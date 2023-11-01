    checkAd

    Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise

    In Q3 2023, Zalando saw a significant 72% rise in its adjusted EBIT to 23.2 million euros, despite a dip in GMV and revenue. Amidst this, the company unveiled several strategic initiatives, including a new B2B brand, ZEOS, and a luxury boutique-style space.

    • Zalando's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 increased to 23.2 million euros, a 72% increase from the previous year
    • The company launched 'Stories on Zalando', a new fashion-inspiration experience, and a new luxury boutique-style space in their Fashion Store
    • Zalando launched a new B2B brand, ZEOS, which allows brands and retailers to manage their multi-channel business across Europe within one platform
    • Despite the increase in EBIT, Zalando's GMV declined by 2.4% and revenue fell by 3.2% due to low consumer sentiment and declining online sales
    • Zalando confirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT but revised its outlook for GMV and revenue, expecting continued pressure on demand for the rest of the year
    • The company plans to boost future growth through strategic initiatives such as new content and storytelling formats, improving the experience for designer brands and customers, and expanding its logistics offering.

