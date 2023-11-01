Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise

Zalando's adjusted EBIT for Q3 2023 increased to 23.2 million euros, a 72% increase from the previous year

The company launched 'Stories on Zalando', a new fashion-inspiration experience, and a new luxury boutique-style space in their Fashion Store

Zalando launched a new B2B brand, ZEOS, which allows brands and retailers to manage their multi-channel business across Europe within one platform

Despite the increase in EBIT, Zalando's GMV declined by 2.4% and revenue fell by 3.2% due to low consumer sentiment and declining online sales

Zalando confirmed its full-year guidance for adjusted EBIT but revised its outlook for GMV and revenue, expecting continued pressure on demand for the rest of the year

The company plans to boost future growth through strategic initiatives such as new content and storytelling formats, improving the experience for designer brands and customers, and expanding its logistics offering.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Publication of Q3 2023 Results, at Zalando is on 02.11.2023.The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 22,255and was up +1,00compared with the previous day.6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 22,150this corresponds to a minus of -0,47since publication.At this time, the index DAX was at 14.916,50(+0,45).