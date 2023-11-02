Weak Markets Hit Sales & Margins; Focus on Cost Control & Tech Growth; Long-Term Prospects Secure
OC Oerlikon's Q3 performance reflects a mixed bag, with Surface Solutions sales up 6% YoY despite weak end markets, while Polymer Processing Solutions sales dipped by 35%.
- OC Oerlikon's Q3 sales impacted by weak end markets, with Surface Solutions sales up 6% YoY but Polymer Processing Solutions sales down 35%
- Company focusing on cost containment and has a strong technology pipeline
- Long-term demand drivers for the company remain intact
- Operational EBITDA margin at 17.1%, improved 100 bps sequentially
- Group order intake decreased by 25.8% to CHF 567 million, and sales decreased by 15.9% to CHF 623 million
- Operational EBITDA for the third quarter decreased by 23.3% to CHF 98 million, and the operational EBITDA margin was 15.7%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 02.11.2023.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 101 | 0 |