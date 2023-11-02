    checkAd

    Third Quarter Sees Impressive Surge in Earnings Growth

    Despite a challenging climate and a downturn in Europe's construction industry, Geberit Group demonstrated robust earnings growth in Q3 2023, thanks to operational flexibility, lower energy costs, and steady price management.

    • Geberit Group reported strong earnings growth in Q3 2023 despite a challenging environment and a declining building construction industry in Europe.
    • The company's success was attributed to high operational flexibility, lower energy prices, and consistent price management.
    • Net sales fell by 12.3% to CHF 2,390 million, or 7.9% in currency-adjusted terms due to significant volume declines and negative currency effects.
    • Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 749 million, marking an increase in the EBITDA margin of 320 basis points to 31.3%.
    • Earnings per share fell by 1.7% to CHF 15.35, but saw a 5.2% increase in local currencies.
    • For the full year 2023, Geberit's management expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of 29 to 30%.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Geberit is on 02.11.2023.




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
