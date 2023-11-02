Third Quarter Sees Impressive Surge in Earnings Growth
Despite a challenging climate and a downturn in Europe's construction industry, Geberit Group demonstrated robust earnings growth in Q3 2023, thanks to operational flexibility, lower energy costs, and steady price management.
- Geberit Group reported strong earnings growth in Q3 2023 despite a challenging environment and a declining building construction industry in Europe.
- The company's success was attributed to high operational flexibility, lower energy prices, and consistent price management.
- Net sales fell by 12.3% to CHF 2,390 million, or 7.9% in currency-adjusted terms due to significant volume declines and negative currency effects.
- Operating cashflow (EBITDA) reached CHF 749 million, marking an increase in the EBITDA margin of 320 basis points to 31.3%.
- Earnings per share fell by 1.7% to CHF 15.35, but saw a 5.2% increase in local currencies.
- For the full year 2023, Geberit's management expects a mid-single-digit decline in net sales in local currencies and an EBITDA margin of 29 to 30%.
