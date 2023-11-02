UK Certifies ShareRing as a Trusted Provider of Digital Identity Services
Australian firm ShareRing has achieved a significant milestone, earning certification as a trusted digital identity services provider in the UK, thereby paving the way for its innovative digital identity solution to be used for ID authentication and verification.
- ShareRing, an Australian company, has been certified as a trusted digital identity services provider in the UK.
- This certification allows ShareRing to offer its digital identity solution for digital ID authentication and ID verification for land registry purposes in the UK.
- ShareRing's digital identity technology provides businesses with an end-to-end solution for customer identity verification in various industries.
- The accreditation is overseen by UK government authorities and ensures the integrity, privacy, and reliability of user data.
- ShareRing's self-sovereign identity solution is built with blockchain technology and ensures that personal data is verified and remains under the user's control.
- ShareRing has partnered with multiple private sector businesses in Australia and overseas to replace traditional KYC and customer authentication processes with reusable digital identities.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
