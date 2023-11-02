    checkAd

    UK Certifies ShareRing as a Trusted Provider of Digital Identity Services

    Australian firm ShareRing has achieved a significant milestone, earning certification as a trusted digital identity services provider in the UK, thereby paving the way for its innovative digital identity solution to be used for ID authentication and verification.

    • ShareRing, an Australian company, has been certified as a trusted digital identity services provider in the UK.
    • This certification allows ShareRing to offer its digital identity solution for digital ID authentication and ID verification for land registry purposes in the UK.
    • ShareRing's digital identity technology provides businesses with an end-to-end solution for customer identity verification in various industries.
    • The accreditation is overseen by UK government authorities and ensures the integrity, privacy, and reliability of user data.
    • ShareRing's self-sovereign identity solution is built with blockchain technology and ensures that personal data is verified and remains under the user's control.
    • ShareRing has partnered with multiple private sector businesses in Australia and overseas to replace traditional KYC and customer authentication processes with reusable digital identities.





