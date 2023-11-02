AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's Recovery Momentum Continues
AT&S's Q2 2023/24 financial performance revealed a mixed bag of results, with a 25% quarter-on-quarter revenue increase to €452 million, offset by a 20% year-on-year drop.
- AT&S's Q2 2023/24 revenue was €452 million, up 25% from the previous quarter but down 20% from the same quarter the previous year
- The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6%, slightly below the previous year
- AT&S confirmed its guidance for FY 2023/24 and 2026/27
- Despite a 24% decline in consolidated revenue to €814 million in the first half of 2023/24, the company saw a significant increase in both segments compared to the first quarter
- EBITDA decreased by 31% from €315 million to €217 million in the first half of the year, primarily due to the decline in consolidated revenue
- The company's total assets increased to €4,317 million, up 4% compared to the balance sheet date March 31, 2023.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik is on 02.11.2023.
The price of AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik at the time of the news was 24,360EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,380EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
+1,68 %
+6,37 %
-13,24 %
-28,50 %
-24,87 %
+56,48 %
+14,62 %
+225,07 %
+76,92 %
ISIN:AT0000969985WKN:922230
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 57 | 0 |