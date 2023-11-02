AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik's Recovery Momentum Continues

AT&S's Q2 2023/24 revenue was €452 million, up 25% from the previous quarter but down 20% from the same quarter the previous year

The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.6%, slightly below the previous year

AT&S confirmed its guidance for FY 2023/24 and 2026/27

Despite a 24% decline in consolidated revenue to €814 million in the first half of 2023/24, the company saw a significant increase in both segments compared to the first quarter

EBITDA decreased by 31% from €315 million to €217 million in the first half of the year, primarily due to the decline in consolidated revenue

The company's total assets increased to €4,317 million, up 4% compared to the balance sheet date March 31, 2023.

