Scout24 Sees Continued Growth in Q3 2023, Upgrades FY 2023 ooEBITDA Guidance

Scout24 SE reports Q3 2023 group revenues growth of 15.7% and 13.3% for 9M 2023.

The growth is driven by strong demand for core membership and Plus products.

The company's operating leverage grew by 22.1% for Q3 2023 and 21.6% for 9M 2023.

Adjusted EPS grew by 31.8% to EUR 0.67 in Q3 2023 and by 35.5% to EUR 1.90 for 9M 2023.

The company is adjusting its FY 2023 guidance, increasing ooEBITDA growth to a range of 19-21% and updating revenue growth to approximately 14%.

Scout24 SE acquired 75% of the equity shares of the Sprengnetter Group on 1 July 2023, which is consolidated in the Professional segment as of July 2023.

