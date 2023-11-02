Scout24 Sees Continued Growth in Q3 2023, Upgrades FY 2023 ooEBITDA Guidance
Scout24 SE has announced a robust Q3 2023 performance, with group revenues and operating leverage seeing a significant rise. This growth is primarily fueled by the high demand for its core and Plus products.
- Scout24 SE reports Q3 2023 group revenues growth of 15.7% and 13.3% for 9M 2023.
- The growth is driven by strong demand for core membership and Plus products.
- The company's operating leverage grew by 22.1% for Q3 2023 and 21.6% for 9M 2023.
- Adjusted EPS grew by 31.8% to EUR 0.67 in Q3 2023 and by 35.5% to EUR 1.90 for 9M 2023.
- The company is adjusting its FY 2023 guidance, increasing ooEBITDA growth to a range of 19-21% and updating revenue growth to approximately 14%.
- Scout24 SE acquired 75% of the equity shares of the Sprengnetter Group on 1 July 2023, which is consolidated in the Professional segment as of July 2023.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 02.11.2023.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 60,14EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 60,18EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 24.154,15PKT (+0,13 %).
ISIN:DE000A12DM80WKN:A12DM8
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
