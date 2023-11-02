Bike24 Holding's Q3 2023 Margin Growth Soars with Continued Improvement Initiatives

Bike24 Holding AG reported a decline in sales of -16 percent in Q3 2023 due to poor consumer sentiment in the core market DACH.

The full-bike segment saw a sales increase of +26 percent due to an expanded brand portfolio.

The company's EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 3.9 percent shows a continuous improvement versus the first and second quarters as well as the prior year quarter.

Inventories were reduced to EUR 84.8 million and cash and cash equivalents increased to EUR 16.9 million versus the prior quarter.

Sales guidance for FY 2023 has been adjusted from previously -10 to -5 percent to -16 to -11 percent, but guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin remains unchanged.

Despite the decline in sales, Bike24 remains confident about the long-term megatrends in the outdoor and cycling markets.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Bike24 Holding is on 02.11.2023.The price of Bike24 Holding at the time of the news was 1,5560and did not change compared to the previous day.14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5570this corresponds to a plus of +0,06since publication.