Draegerwerk Soars: Significant Increase in Net Sales and Earnings in First 9 Months of 2023
In a remarkable financial turnaround, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has reported a significant surge in its net sales and earnings for the first three quarters of 2023, outperforming previous year's figures.
- Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA significantly increased its net sales and earnings in the first nine months of 2023
- Net sales increased by around 17 percent compared to the prior-year period
- Both divisions and all regions contributed to net sales growth
- Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were positive at EUR 76.9 million, a significant improvement from the previous year's EUR -148.3 million
- The company raised its annual forecast due to positive business development during the third quarter
- For net sales, Dräger expects a currency-adjusted increase of 7.0 to 11.0 percent, and the forecast for EBIT margin has been raised from 0.0 to 3.0 percent to 2.0 to 4.0 percent.
The price of Draegerwerk at the time of the news was 48,58EUR and was up +1,25 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 48,63EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.329,50PKT (+0,28 %).
ISIN:DE0005550636WKN:555063
