    CLIQ Digital AG: 8% QoQ Sales Growth & €15M Free Cash Flow in 9M 2023

    CLIQ Digital AG has announced impressive financial results for 9M 2023, with record sales and EBITDA, driven by successful online advertising campaigns.

    • CLIQ Digital AG reported a quarter-on-quarter sales growth of 8% and €15m operating free cash flow in 9M 2023.
    • The company achieved record sales, up 25% to €242 million, and record EBITDA, up by 25% to €39 million.
    • Earnings per share (EPS) for 9M 2023 was €3.82, resulting from a €25 million net profit, a 16% increase.
    • Sales growth was driven by increased online advertising campaigns promoting bundled content streaming services, which were up 37% against the first nine months of 2022.
    • Despite higher marketing costs, EBITDA increased in line with the sales development by 25% to €39 million with a stable EBITDA margin of 15.9%.
    • As of 30 September 2023, the net cash position of the Group totalled €12 million, notwithstanding the increased €12-million-dividend distribution paid out during 2Q 2023.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Cliq Digital is on 02.11.2023.




