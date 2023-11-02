Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Strong Sales Momentum Continues in First 9 Months of 2023

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG reported strong sales for the first nine months of 2023, with record sales of EUR 737.8 million, a 10.3% increase from the previous year.

The operating result (EBIT) was EUR 86.6 million with an EBIT margin of 11.7%, a decrease of 7.8% mainly due to costs related to a comprehensive investment program.

Order intake was EUR 668.8 million, down 22.8% compared to the previous year, reflecting a slowdown in demand primarily in the semiconductor market.

The order backlog stood at EUR 433.5 million, down 15.7% compared to the previous year.

The company expects new record-high sales for the full year 2023 of around EUR 950 million, exceeding previous expectations of sales reaching the 2022 level of around EUR 917 million.

The EBIT margin expectations for the full year 2023 remain at around 12%, unchanged from the previous outlook, and capital expenditures of about EUR 100 million are planned for the fiscal year 2023.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology is on 02.11.2023.