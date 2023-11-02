SGL Carbon's 9-Month Performance Confirms Stabilization and Investment Year

SGL Carbon's business performance after nine months confirms the announced stabilization and investment year.

The company's consolidated sales for the first nine months amounted to €821.7 million, only slightly (3.8%) below the previous year's level.

The business units Graphite Solutions, Process Technology and Composite Solutions showed strong sales and earnings development, while the Carbon Fibers unit underperformed.

The company's adjusted EBITDA decreased only slightly by 4.5% to €130.0 million.

Despite the impairment in Carbon Fibers of €44.7 million in H1 2023, shareholders' equity increased slightly to €599.1 million as at 30 September 2023.

Based on the business performance in the first nine months 2023 and the currently prevalent market environment, SGL Carbon confirms its sales and earnings forecast 2023 and expects adjusted EBITDA to be rather at the lower end of the given range.

EUR

%

EUR

%

PKT

%





The next important date, Quarterly report as of September 30, 2023, conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 02.11.2023.The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 5,8000and was down -1,36compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,8700this corresponds to a plus of +1,21since publication.At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.329,50(+0,28).