Andritz Boosts Q3 2023 Results, Continues Upward Trend
Andritz AG, a leading industrial company, has announced a robust financial performance for Q3 2023, with significant growth in revenue, net income, and EBITA. Despite a dip in order intake, the firm maintains a high order backlog and a positive outlook for 2023.
- Andritz AG reported an 11% increase in revenue, 27% increase in net income, and 16% increase in EBITA in Q3 2023 compared to Q3 2022.
- The company's order intake was down from Q3 2022 due to the absence of large orders, but the order backlog remains high.
- Andritz confirmed a positive outlook for the business year 2023.
- The company entered the green hydrogen market in Q2 2023 and booked its first order for a complete green hydrogen plant in Q3 2023.
- Andritz's products and solutions serving the green transition of the economy are increasingly contributing to the company's order intake.
- For the full business year 2023, Andritz expects a significant increase in revenue and earnings, as well as stable profitability (EBITA margin).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Andritz is on 02.11.2023.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 43,16EUR and was up +1,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,55 % since publication.
+6,33 %
+2,61 %
-9,51 %
-11,88 %
-8,63 %
+42,04 %
-8,21 %
-6,29 %
+7,30 %
ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305
