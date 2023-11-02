Deutsche Rohstoff AG Achieves Record Q3 2023 Results, Reaffirms Guidance
In Q3 2023, Deutsche Rohstoff AG shattered previous records, posting unprecedented sales, EBITDA, and earnings, including a net income of EUR 21.4 million. The company also reached a new peak in oil and gas production.
- Deutsche Rohstoff AG reported record sales, EBITDA, and earnings in Q3 2023, with a net income of EUR 21.4 million and EUR 42.6 million after nine months.
- The company achieved an all-time high in oil and gas production, reaching 14,600 BOEPD in Q3.
- The Group invested EUR 125 million in the first nine months of 2023, with EUR 114 million invested in new wells.
- The hedge book was at a record level of 1.8 million barrels at USD 75.50/bbl in mid-October.
- Equity increased to EUR 172.7 million and earnings per share after nine months amounted to EUR 8.51.
- For 2023, the company expects sales of EUR 188 to 198 million and EBTIDA of EUR 138 to 148 million. For 2024, sales of EUR 190 to 210 million and EBTIDA of EUR 145 to 160 million are expected.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 35,58EUR and was up +0,57 % compared with the previous day.
+1,55 %
+8,62 %
+19,75 %
+29,46 %
+34,05 %
+452,69 %
+121,84 %
+82,27 %
+327,53 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
