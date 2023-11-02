Deutsche Rohstoff AG Achieves Record Q3 2023 Results, Reaffirms Guidance

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 35,58and was up +0,57compared with the previous day.

In Q3 2023, Deutsche Rohstoff AG shattered previous records, posting unprecedented sales, EBITDA, and earnings, including a net income of EUR 21.4 million. The company also reached a new peak in oil and gas production.

