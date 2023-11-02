Verbund Akt.(A) Q1-Q3/2023 Results: Robust Earnings Trend & Enhanced 2023 Outlook
Austrian energy giant, VERBUND AG, is set to invest a whopping €15bn over the next decade to bolster decarbonisation efforts and ensure supply security, following a significant surge in its financial performance in 2023.
- VERBUND AG has earmarked around €15bn for investment over the coming decade to advance decarbonisation efforts and guarantee security of supply in Austria.
- EBITDA for quarters 1-3/2023 increased by 83.6% year-on-year to €3,549.3m, and the reported Group result rose by 85.9% to €1,980.6m.
- Generation from hydropower plants increased by 2,266 GWh to 23,102 GWh in quarters 1-3/2023.
- VERBUND expects EBITDA of between approximately €4,150m and €4,450m and a reported Group result of between approximately €2,250m and €2,450m in financial year 2023.
- The measures to tax windfall profits had a negative impact of around €77m on EBITDA.
- VERBUND's planned payout ratio for financial year 2023 is between 45% and 55% of the Group result.
