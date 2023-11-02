Verbund Akt.(A) Q1-Q3/2023 Results: Robust Earnings Trend & Enhanced 2023 Outlook

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Verbund Akt.(A) is on 02.11.2023.The price of Verbund Akt.(A) at the time of the news was 82,98and was up +0,15compared with the previous day.

Austrian energy giant, VERBUND AG, is set to invest a whopping €15bn over the next decade to bolster decarbonisation efforts and ensure supply security, following a significant surge in its financial performance in 2023.

