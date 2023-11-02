PVA TePla: Q3 Strength Predicts Top-End 2023 Sales & EBITDA

PVA TePla AG expects its sales and EBITDA for 2023 to be at the upper end of the guidance range following a strong third quarter.

The company's sales increased by 46% to EUR 191.2 million in the first nine months of the year.

The EBITDA margin rose to 15.2%, and the order backlog remains high at almost EUR 300 million.

PVA TePla's Semiconductor Systems segment saw a 41% increase in sales, while the Industrial Systems segment saw a 59% increase.

The company plans to invest more than EUR 10 million in expanding production capacities and modernizing IT infrastructure in 2023.

PVA TePla's R&D expenditure increased by 43% to EUR 6.3 million in the first nine months of 2023.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 12.403,69(+0,60).