    checkAd

    Biotest Skyrockets EBIT to €125.4M in First 9 Months of 2023: A Financial Triumph

    Biotest AG, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has seen a remarkable surge in its EBIT and turnover in the first nine months of 2023, thanks to a lucrative technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A. and the successful launch of a new product.

    • Biotest AG increased its EBIT to Euro 125.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, a significant growth from the previous year's EBIT of -19.0 million Euro.
    • The company's turnover grew by 38.7% to Euro 500 million, mainly due to revenue generated from a technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A., which amounted to Euro 135.4 million.
    • Biotest launched a new intravenous immunoglobulin, Yimmugo, in November 2022, which generated revenues of Euro 16.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.
    • The company opened two new plasma centres and plans to open more in 2024.
    • Biotest received marketing authorization for Yimmugo in the UK in August 2023 and in the USA in September 2023.
    • The company is intensifying its efforts to develop Fibrinogen and Trimodulin, which are in late clinical phase III and are to be produced in the new Biotest Next Level facility.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Biotest is on 02.11.2023.
    The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 31,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

    Biotest

    +0,96 %
    +1,61 %
    -0,94 %
    +0,32 %
    -9,22 %
    +20,69 %
    +34,87 %
    +64,53 %
    +452,34 %
    ISIN:DE0005227235WKN:522723



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  77   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Biotest Skyrockets EBIT to €125.4M in First 9 Months of 2023: A Financial Triumph Biotest AG, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has seen a remarkable surge in its EBIT and turnover in the first nine months of 2023, thanks to a lucrative technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A. and the successful launch of …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX und S&P 500 führen mit starken Zuwächsen, MDAX schwächelt
    416 Leser
    Zalando steigert Q3-Ergebnis durch Investitionen in Inspiration, Logistik und Technologie
    288 Leser
    Paypal steigert Umsatz um 8% und übertrifft Gewinnprognose - Aktie legt zu
    280 Leser
    Evotec SE: Enthüllung der 9-Monats-Ergebnisse 2023 am 08. November - Ein Blick lohnt sich!
    228 Leser
    MBB-Tochter Aumann kauft LACOM: Neuer Gigant in Batterie- & Brennstoffzellentechnik
    224 Leser
    Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise
    200 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz: Lieferprobleme belasten, aber Analysten bleiben optimistisch
    176 Leser
    Salzgitter AG übertrifft mit Neunmonatsergebnis die Erwartungen, senkt jedoch Umsatzprognose für ...
    160 Leser
    PVA TePla erwartet für 2023 Top-Umsatz und EBITDA nach starkem Q3
    156 Leser
    DAX stagniert weiter: China-PMI trübt Stimmung - Neue Einstiegsgelegenheiten nutzen?
    152 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4220 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1912 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1164 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    1032 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    928 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    856 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    736 Leser
    Merck mit beeindruckenden Quartalszahlen: Umsatz steigt um 7%, Aktie bleibt jedoch im Minus
    712 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4220 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2772 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1912 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1800 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1800 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1552 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4220 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3440 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3164 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3108 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2772 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2536 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1960 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser