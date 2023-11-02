The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Biotest is on 02.11.2023.The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 31,20and did not change compared to the previous day.

Biotest AG, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has seen a remarkable surge in its EBIT and turnover in the first nine months of 2023, thanks to a lucrative technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A. and the successful launch of a new product.

Biotest Skyrockets EBIT to €125.4M in First 9 Months of 2023: A Financial Triumph

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer