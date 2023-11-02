Biotest Skyrockets EBIT to €125.4M in First 9 Months of 2023: A Financial Triumph
Biotest AG, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has seen a remarkable surge in its EBIT and turnover in the first nine months of 2023, thanks to a lucrative technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A. and the successful launch of a new product.
- Biotest AG increased its EBIT to Euro 125.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, a significant growth from the previous year's EBIT of -19.0 million Euro.
- The company's turnover grew by 38.7% to Euro 500 million, mainly due to revenue generated from a technology transfer and licensing agreement with Grifols, S.A., which amounted to Euro 135.4 million.
- Biotest launched a new intravenous immunoglobulin, Yimmugo, in November 2022, which generated revenues of Euro 16.1 million in the first nine months of 2023.
- The company opened two new plasma centres and plans to open more in 2024.
- Biotest received marketing authorization for Yimmugo in the UK in August 2023 and in the USA in September 2023.
- The company is intensifying its efforts to develop Fibrinogen and Trimodulin, which are in late clinical phase III and are to be produced in the new Biotest Next Level facility.
