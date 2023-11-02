The next important date, Publication of 9-month report 2023, at WashTec Akt is on 02.11.2023.The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 30,35and was down -0,16compared with the previous day.

In the first three quarters of 2023, WashTec AG has demonstrated robust financial performance, posting a 5.3% surge in revenue to €356.7m and a substantial 19.0% hike in EBIT.

WashTec Akt Soars with 5.3% Revenue Growth and 19.0% EBIT Increase in First Nine Months

