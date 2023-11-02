WashTec Akt Soars with 5.3% Revenue Growth and 19.0% EBIT Increase in First Nine Months
In the first three quarters of 2023, WashTec AG has demonstrated robust financial performance, posting a 5.3% surge in revenue to €356.7m and a substantial 19.0% hike in EBIT.
- WashTec AG reported a 5.3% revenue growth in the first nine months of 2023, with revenues reaching €356.7m, a significant increase from the prior year's €338.6m.
- The company also reported a significant 19.0% increase in EBIT, reaching €26.9m in the first nine months, compared to €22.6m in the prior year.
- WashTec AG's free cash flow increased to €26.8m in the first nine months, a significant increase from the prior year's €7.6m.
- Despite a drop in demand in the market as a whole, resulting in lower orders received, the company's order backlog remains high compared to the long-term average.
- The company confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2023, expecting an increase in EBIT by around 10%.
- WashTec AG completed the first nine months with record revenue and a significant increase in earnings, giving it momentum to pursue its strategy of integrating equipment, service, chemicals, and digitalization.
