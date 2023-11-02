Cenit's Consolidated Sales Skyrocket by 15.1% to EUR 133,305k in Just Nine Months

CENIT AG reported a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales revenues of around 15.1% to EUR 133,305 k after nine months.

The company's consulting and service business grew by 40.2%, and recurring sales increased by 5.9%.

Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 40.2% to EUR 53,757 k. Sales of third-party software increased by 3.5% to EUR 67,607 k. Sales of CENIT's own software decreased slightly by 4.1% to EUR 11,605 k.

Gross profit increased by 23.2% to EUR 78,970 k. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 9,471 k (+54.5%) and EBIT of EUR 4,599 k (+78.1%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 28.6.

As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 43,120 k. The equity ratio amounted to 29.8%. Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 30,072 k. The operating cash flow reached EUR 8,500 k.

As of September 30, 2023, the number of employees in the Group was 899. Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 58,198 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 11,800and was up +1,51compared with the previous day.3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,000this corresponds to a plus of +1,69since publication.