    checkAd

    Cenit's Consolidated Sales Skyrocket by 15.1% to EUR 133,305k in Just Nine Months

    CENIT AG has seen a remarkable surge in its consolidated sales revenues, recording a 15.1% increase to EUR 133,305 k in just nine months. The company's consulting and service sectors also witnessed significant growth.

    • CENIT AG reported a significant year-on-year increase in consolidated sales revenues of around 15.1% to EUR 133,305 k after nine months.
    • The company's consulting and service business grew by 40.2%, and recurring sales increased by 5.9%.
    • Sales revenues in the CENIT consulting and services segment increased by 40.2% to EUR 53,757 k. Sales of third-party software increased by 3.5% to EUR 67,607 k. Sales of CENIT's own software decreased slightly by 4.1% to EUR 11,605 k.
    • Gross profit increased by 23.2% to EUR 78,970 k. CENIT achieved EBITDA of EUR 9,471 k (+54.5%) and EBIT of EUR 4,599 k (+78.1%). Earnings per share amounted to Cent 28.6.
    • As of the balance sheet date, equity amounted to EUR 43,120 k. The equity ratio amounted to 29.8%. Bank balances, cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 30,072 k. The operating cash flow reached EUR 8,500 k.
    • As of September 30, 2023, the number of employees in the Group was 899. Personnel expenses amounted to EUR 58,198 k in the CENIT Group in the reporting period.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Cenit is on 02.11.2023.
    The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 11,800EUR and was up +1,51 % compared with the previous day.
    3 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,69 % since publication.

    Cenit

    +2,15 %
    -0,21 %
    -8,43 %
    -8,60 %
    -10,99 %
    0,00 %
    -21,00 %
    +13,60 %
    -16,34 %
    ISIN:DE0005407100WKN:540710



    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  65   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    Cenit's Consolidated Sales Skyrocket by 15.1% to EUR 133,305k in Just Nine Months CENIT AG has seen a remarkable surge in its consolidated sales revenues, recording a 15.1% increase to EUR 133,305 k in just nine months. The company's consulting and service sectors also witnessed significant growth.

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Marktbericht: DAX und S&P 500 führen mit starken Zuwächsen, MDAX schwächelt
    428 Leser
    Zalando steigert Q3-Ergebnis durch Investitionen in Inspiration, Logistik und Technologie
    324 Leser
    Paypal steigert Umsatz um 8% und übertrifft Gewinnprognose - Aktie legt zu
    300 Leser
    Evotec SE: Enthüllung der 9-Monats-Ergebnisse 2023 am 08. November - Ein Blick lohnt sich!
    232 Leser
    Zalando Boosts Future Growth with Investments in Inspiration, Logistics, Tech; Q3 Earnings Rise
    200 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz: Lieferprobleme belasten, aber Analysten bleiben optimistisch
    196 Leser
    Porsche Aktie: Achterbahnfahrt und günstige Einstiegschance? Erfahren Sie mehr über die ...
    192 Leser
    PVA TePla erwartet für 2023 Top-Umsatz und EBITDA nach starkem Q3
    176 Leser
    AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik: Fortsetzung der Erholung bei AT&S
    160 Leser
    Zalando steigert bereinigtes EBIT um 72% im dritten Quartal - Prognose für GMV und Umsatz ...
    160 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4224 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1912 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Verlustreicher Börsentag: DAX und MDAX rutschen ab, Siemens Energy stürzt dramatisch ein
    1164 Leser
    Covestro beendet vorzeitig Aktienrückkaufprogramm - Übernahme durch Adnoc im Gespräch?
    1032 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Deutsche Indizes überflügeln Dow Jones und S&P 500: Top- und Flopwerte im Überblick
    928 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Vorläufiger Verwalter bereits bestellt
    868 Leser
    Volkswagen veröffentlicht endgültige Quartalszahlen - Analysten passen Kursziele an
    736 Leser
    Merck mit beeindruckenden Quartalszahlen: Umsatz steigt um 7%, Aktie bleibt jedoch im Minus
    712 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4224 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2772 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser
    Siemens Energy-Aktie stürzt ab: Verluste von 40% nach Verhandlungen über staatliche Bürgschaften
    1912 Leser
    Neustart trotz Insolvenz: avateramedical revolutioniert Medizintechnik
    1804 Leser
    PAION AG gibt Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung bekannt: Neue Aktien zu attraktivem Preis erhältlich
    1800 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an der Börse: Alle wichtigen Indizes im Minus - doch es gibt Gewinner
    1696 Leser
    Schock bei The Social Chain AG: Kompletter Aufsichtsrat tritt sofort zurück!
    1552 Leser
    PAION AG beantragt Insolvenz: Was bedeutet das für Anleger?
    4224 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    3440 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3164 Leser
    Siemens Energy AG äußert sich zu Medienberichten: Was steckt dahinter?
    3156 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    3108 Leser
    Alstom-Aktien stürzen um 35% ab: Prognosesenkung für Cashflow schockt Anleger
    2772 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    2540 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwarzer Tag an den Börsen: Massive Verluste trotz einzelner Gewinner
    1996 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Schwere Verluste an den Börsen: Diese Unternehmen trotzen dem Abwärtstrend
    1964 Leser
    Mercedes-Benz verzeichnet Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - Aktie trotzdem attraktiv für ...
    1952 Leser