Altech Advanced Materials' Feasibility Study Foresees Huge Boost in CERENERGY Battery Plant Capacity
Exploring the potential of a battery plant, CERENERGY's ongoing feasibility study reveals a significant boost in annual production capacity without extra costs.
- Ongoing feasibility study for battery plant for CERENERGY sees significantly higher annual production capacity - Annual production capacity increased from 100 MWh to 120 MWh through technical optimization - Higher production capacity achieved without additional investment costs - New performance data will be considered in pending feasibility study - Prototype construction of the 60KWh BatteryPack is progressing well and on schedule - CERENERGY solid-state sodium chloride battery is a resource-saving alternative to lithium-ion batteries, with a service life of over 15 years and a cost advantage of approximately 50% compared to conventional batteries.
