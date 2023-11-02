    checkAd

    Birkenstock Uses IPO Proceeds for Early Loan Repayment, Aims for Lower Leverage Ratio

    Birkenstock Holding plc is making strides in its deleveraging program, using IPO net proceeds to repay debt, thereby bolstering its financial position and flexibility.

    • Birkenstock Holding plc is progressing with its deleveraging program
    • The company is using the net proceeds from its IPO to repay existing debt
    • Birkenstock has reduced its total debt from approximately EUR 1,840 million to approximately EUR 1,314 million
    • The early loan repayments strengthen the company's balance sheet and provide additional financial flexibility
    • Birkenstock has reduced its leverage ratio from above 6x to below 2.5x since April 2021
    • The company aims to achieve a leverage ratio of below 2x within the next 18 months and below 1x in the long term.



